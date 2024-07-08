+2,144 Daily Profit Using "Supply Demand EA ProBot" (8/7/2024)

Hello traders,





Markets were slow today but the EA managed to place 4 trades and achieve some nice profits.

Trade of the day was the short setup on Gold.I spotted a Bearish Momentum on H1 timeframe and i created a Down Trend channel.

"Supply Demand EA ProBot" placed a short trade on a Narrow Supply Zone that was formed within this Bearish Channel.

After the tradewas placed price dropped and TP Target was reached.It was a really nice trading setup . When the trade on Gold closed, i decided to finish the trading session cause i do not want to overtrade.

My experince has shown me that overtrading many times can turn a winning day into a losing trade, so when i manage to get a nice profit i am ending the trading session. I take my profits

and i continue the next day.





All you need is one high quality trading setup per day to be a successful and profitable trader in the long run. I hope all of you had an amazing trading day and if you have any question i would be glad to assist you.





You can check the "Supply Demand EA ProBot" on the following links.

MT4 Version: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/116645

MT5 Version: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/117023





Below you can see the short trade on Gold and also the Daily Results.



















