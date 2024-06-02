May Results: Top 3 NordFX Traders' Monthly Profit Approaches $200,000

The brokerage company NordFX has summarized the trading results of its clients for May 2024. The performance of social trading services, PAMM and CopyTrading, as well as the profit earned by the company's IB partners were also evaluated.

● The leading trader for the month is from Western Asia, account No. 1773XXX, with a profit of $86,999. This impressive result was achieved through gold (XAU/USD) transactions.

– The second place goes to another trader from Western Asia, account No. 1771XXX, who earned $78,556 not only from gold (XAU/USD) but also from EUR/USD trades.

– In third place is a trader from Southeast Asia, account No. 1734XXX, who earned $30,640 in May through transactions involving XAU/USD, EUR/JPY, and USD/JPY.

● The following situation has developed in NordFX's passive investment services:

– In the PAMM service showcase, we continue to monitor the activity of the manager under the nickname KennyFXPRO. Their account, KennyFXPRO-The Multi 3000 EA, can be considered a veteran, having been opened in January 2021. Over 1,223 days, it has faced many serious challenges. A critical date was November 15, 2022, when the manager decided to close loss-making positions. The drawdown then was almost 43%, but the account was saved, and the profit now exceeds 100% again.

– In CopyTrading, we have repeatedly highlighted the signal yahmat-forex, which has shown a 353% return over 344 days with a maximum drawdown of 47%. Another signal, NordFXSrilanka, reached a 36% profit over 145 days. Although not as high, it significantly exceeds bank deposit rates. This signal stands out for its maximum drawdown, which has not exceeded 10% throughout its duration. Among startups in CopyTrading, the signal copyfx1 is noteworthy. In 49 days of operation, specifically since April 11, 2024, it has shown a 98% profit with a very moderate drawdown of less than 16%. Despite these impressive achievements, it is important to remind that past results do not guarantee future performance and that trading in financial markets is risky. Therefore, market participants should exercise extreme caution and always adhere to money management principles to avoid losing funds.

● Among NordFX IB partners, the TOP-3 is as follows:

– The highest commission of the month, amounting to 22,795 USD, was awarded to a partner from Western Asia, account No. 1645XXX;

– The second place was taken by a partner from Southern Asia, account No. 1718XXX, who received 8,362 USD;

– Completing the top three is their compatriot, account No. 1682XXX, who earned 8,233 USD in May.

https://nordfx.com/

Notice: These materials are not investment recommendations or guidelines for working in financial markets and are intended for informational purposes only. Trading in financial markets is risky and can result in a complete loss of deposited funds.



