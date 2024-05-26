Trading the supply and demand zones by using the Daily important levels

Any indicators or system you use , using the supply and demand zones( support and resistance) is a must. Theese zones can be traded alone giving valuable stoploss and takeprofit positions! DTM Supply demand zone indicator has many settigs for you to set your zone strength according to your trading style. Also you will get a Bonus trade assistand ea so you will be able to trede the zones by just pressing them! Your stoploss and takeprofit will be calculated according to your risk reward settings!

https://www.mql5.com/en/users/gabedk/seller



