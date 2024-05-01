April Results: A British Pound Trade Nets NordFX Client Over $25,000 in Profit

Brokerage firm NordFX has summarized the trading performance of its clients for April 2024. The efficacy of social trading services, PAMM and CopyTrading, as well as the earnings of the company’s IB-partners were also evaluated.

● This month’s highest profit was earned by a client from South Asia, account number 1765XXX, who made $26,757 from trading the GBP/USD pair.

– The second place in the TOP-3 was taken by their compatriot, account number 1751XXX, with earnings of $16,976 from gold trades (XAU/USD).

– The third step of the April podium was claimed by a trader from East Asia, account number 1609XXX, who traded not physical but digital “gold”: bitcoin. It was the BTC/USD pair transactions that enabled them to profit by $14,301.





● The passive investment services at NordFX showed the following trends:

– In the PAMM service, we continue to monitor the account named Kikos2. Opened on November 18 last year, now after 162 days of operation, it shows a fantastic profit of 1161%. While this result is impressive, the aggressive trading strategy has also led to a substantial drawdown of 58%. Unrelenting statistics demonstrate that even more conservative trading can lead to a complete loss of funds. Therefore, investors must always exercise utmost caution and only risk the money whose loss will not disrupt their normal life. We will continue to monitor and see what happens with this account in May.

– In CopyTrading, we have previously highlighted the signal yahmat-forex, which has shown a return of 415% over 312 days with a maximum drawdown of 37%. Another interesting signal called NordFXSrilanka has made a profit of 39% in 113 days, specifically since January 6, 2024. While not as impressive as yahmat-forex, its notable advantage is a very small drawdown: just about 9%.

● Among the IB-partners of NordFX, the TOP-3 are as follows:

– The largest commission reward of $22,732 was credited to a partner from Western Asia, account number 1645XXX.

– The next is a partner from South Asia, account number 1682XXX, who received $5,224.

– Finally, rounding out the top three is their compatriot, account number 1565XXX, who was rewarded with $3,614.

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As we conclude this month, it is important to note that NordFX clients now have yet another excellent opportunity to enhance their financial portfolio. In the 2024 super lottery, 202+4 cash prizes totaling $100,000 will be awarded. Participating in the lottery and securing a chance to win one or even several of these prizes is quite simple. For more details, visit the NordFX website.





https://nordfx.com/

Notice: These materials are not investment recommendations or guidelines for working in financial markets and are intended for informational purposes only. Trading in financial markets is risky and can result in a complete loss of deposited funds.



