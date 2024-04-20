How to place the news feed and trends display on the terminal chart

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- MT5 News impact : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/78957
- MT5 News impact L: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/107761
- MT4 Trends and news: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/108920
EA trading by news MT5 News and trend: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/80945
If you do not know the upcoming news on the currency pair, you are trading blindly!
NewsThe news source can be either a terminal News Calendar or a website Investing.com
News impact is designed to evaluate the news of all currency pairs and multi-currency trading at once.
If you want the news to be on every chart of currency pairs, it is better to use the News impact L indicator.
Filters are provided for news:
- by importance L (Low), M (Medium), H (High)
- viewing period T (Today), F (Four days), W (Week)
- simbols of a currency pair
It is possible to turn on a voice message about the moment of publication of the news.
The index of the influence of actual news values (NII) is calculated:
The published current news value has the characteristic of influencing the currency to which it belongs: positive, negative, neutral. The indicator summarizes all these values for the selected period, taking into account the importance of the news: high, medium, low and displays it on a graph as a percentage (and a pie chart for News impact)
This allows you to make a forecast of the course movement if one symbol has more positive news and the other has more negative news.
News impact has a panel with a NII table for 12 characters, ordered in descending order of values, clicking on which can load the selected character onto the graph.
Trends are calculated for five configurable timeframes.
Trends
The algorithm has a setting of the number of bars used, a filter and a method of accounting:
- Only Open
- Average Open/Close
- Average High/Low
The result is displayed on the trends panel and in the form of trend direction change levels for each period.
The levels allow you to assess the nature of the trend movement of a currency pair.
Read GS smart chanel: https://www.mql5.com/en/messages/0144712ea3b3d701