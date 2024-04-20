How to place the news feed and trends display on the terminal chart

MT5 News impact : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/78957

MT5 News impact L: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/107761

MT4 Trends and news: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/108920

EA trading by news MT5 News and trend: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/80945



If you do not know the upcoming news on the currency pair, you are trading blindly!

News



by importance L (Low), M (Medium), H (High)

viewing period T (Today), F (Four days), W (Week)

simbols of a currency pair



Trends



Only Open

Average Open/Close

Average High/Low

The news source can be either aor ais designed to evaluate the news of all currency pairs and multi-currency trading at once.If you want the news to be on every chart of currency pairs, it is better to use theindicator.The graph shows vertical lines of news events with a hint.It is possible to turn on a voice message about the moment of publication of the news.The published current news value has the characteristic of influencing the currency to which it belongs:. The indicator summarizes all these values for the selected period, taking into account the importance of the news:and displays it on a graph as a percentage (and a pie chart for News impact)This allows you to make a forecast of the course movement if one symbol has more positive news and the other has more negative news.has a panel with a NII table for 12 characters, ordered in descending order of values, clicking on which can load the selected character onto the graph.Trends are calculated for five configurable timeframes.The algorithm has a setting of the number of bars used, a filter and a method of accounting:



The result is displayed on the trends panel and in the form of trend direction change levels for each period.



The levels allow you to assess the nature of the trend movement of a currency pair.

Read GS smart chanel: https://www.mql5.com/en/messages/0144712ea3b3d701













