Tips for how to choose the right Trading Environment

Tips for choosing broker and VPS provider





What should you consider when choosing a broker and VPS?

Don't fall for any internet advertising or interesting internet presentation, but search the internet for terms such as "Best Brokers 2024" or "Top Forex Brokers" and for the rating of brokers at, for example, "Trustpilot.com".

The same goes for choosing a VPS provider. What is particularly important here is that the server does not come to its knees when there is increased market activity. This can have several causes. On the one hand, because the utilization of the virtual machines on the VPS provider's side is overwhelmed due to insufficient performance reserves at full load or the user has too many experts running on the VPS, which heavily use its resources even in quiet market situations. It can happen that even with a utilization of, for example, “only” 50%, the expert or experts come to a standstill due to strong market reactions. This is particularly critical for experts with scalping strategies, as this can often lead to price pullbacks when opening an order, which the expert cannot then immediately parry - apart from the fact that it may also be a bad broker additional slippage added.