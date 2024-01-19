Hermes GOLD Profissional

Link from market: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/111597

The HERMES specialist is a robot for Meta Trader with the objective of working with the robot's own trends and strategies. TIMEFRAME USAGE RECOMMENDATION: H1

HERMES was developed to work on the American metal XAUUSD (GOLD).





HERMES is a long-term Expert in assertive SCALPING, and so, he can stay 1,2,3 days without trading, depending on the value of his "risk (configuration", but, don't worry about that, read below!





It has a great capacity for low/or 0 drawdown (in standard settings), due to the assertiveness of its entries and scalping (short) closing.





You can leave HERMES on your account and you can even call another specialist (robot) to work with it, there will be no problems. Remember not to use a high risk configuration (low configuration value), I'll explain:





We have in the robot settings:





RISK: this default value is 0.05, that is, it will open orders of 2.5 lots.

How to calculate the risk: YOUR CAPITAL (50,000 example) (x) RISK (0.5) (/ divide) by 100, result 250 = 2.5 lot.

Example of 1,000 USD CAPITAL (x) 0.5 = 500 (/) 100 = 5 (in this case the robot will use 0.05 lot)





PIPS PROFIT: this value will be in pips for closing the order, the default is 30. Increasing this value increases profit, but you must monitor entries.





START TIME: time at which the robot starts operating.





STOP TIME: time at which it stops operating.





POTENTIAL: is the strength at which the robot will open orders, the lower the value, the more orders in a short time it will open. Yes, it's the opposite, lower value, more orders. I DO NOT RECOMMEND using a value lower than (2); the default is (4.1) it is a safe value tested on 1 year of backtests on real pips history by META TRADER 4. But, you can use values like 2 or 3 if you are looking for monthly income with a low lot, or keep a value of 4.1 and increase the lot (risk), in this case, it would be safer and that is what I would recommend; (SUGGESTIONS) Suggestion on using a larger lot (high risk), and maintaining potential value 4.1, would give much more profit safely, you can use this technique on small accounts and use the robot only outside of volatility (outside of news/high events impact), such as FED, FOMC, interest rate, inflation events, you can pause the EA 1/2 hours before. You can also maintain 4.1 potential and standard recommended low lot (risk) according to your capital, and use HERMES all the time. There are several techniques to use, choose your risk, your available time, and accept. You can change this value (potential) over time (wait a few days, obviously) and see what works best for you.

You can also operate manually with HERMES GOLD PRO, in the robot panel generated on your chart, there are buy and sell buttons, if you open a position, HERMES will manage it for you =), you don't need to worry .

HERMES GOLD PRO must be used on TIMEFRAME H1, all backtests carried out with historical pips downloaded from the META TRADER website were carried out on H1, remember, HERMES is a long-term Expert in assertive SCALPING, it may take time to open orders, but when it opens it will be very assertive in this TIMEFRAME and default settings.

Enjoy!





Made with love and care,

- SmatchBR.



