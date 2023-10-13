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MT5 TO TELEGRAM RISK EXPOSURE

13 October 2023, 17:05
Dmitri Warren De Klerk
Dmitri Warren De Klerk
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This is a user guide on setting up the Telegram Risk Exposure EA

Available here: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/106868



Installation

Telegram bot

Create a Telegram bot that sends messages to the chat, channel or group.


Set Up Telegram Bot

  • Go to telegram and search for@BotFather
  • Send/newbot and follow the instructions wich are given by the BothFather
  • Chose aname and usernamefor your bot
  • You'll get thetokenfor your bot (Use this token to access the HTTP API)

    Refer to the image below
    create telegram bot
  • Load MT4 to Telegram Signal Provider EA on a chart in your MT4 terminal
  • On the inputs, paste the token you got from BotFather
  • DO NOTpress “OK” yet as you need to insert theChat IDfirst


Chat / Group ID

  • Create the telegram group or channel where you want the EA to send messages.
  • Add your newly created bot to the group/channel and make it an admin.
    Group Info --> Manage Group --> Administrations --> ADD ADMINISTRATOR -->Your Bot --> Save
  • Write any message in the group/channel (like "Test"). This message is needed to get the group/channel ID.
  • Replace the<Token>part in the following URL with the Token you got from BotFather.
    https://api.telegram.org/bot<token>/getUpdates
  • Open the URL in your browser. If on the new page is only:{"ok":true, "result":[]}Send a new message to the group/channel and update your browser tab.
  • Search for the part"chat":{id":and copy the ID. The ID should look something like this:-1001331311918  or this:505931706.

chat_id

EA settings

    Allow WebRequest

    Open your MT4 Terminal and go to"Tools" --> "Options" --> "Expert Advisors"
    Turn on the "Allow WebRequest for listed URL:" bracket and add the following URL:
    https://api.telegram.org

    WebRequest

    Your Telegram Risk Exposure is now ready to use!
    In the dashboard, you can customize all the messages.


    Settings

    EA inputs

    EA inputs

    The Telegram part contains the token and the chat id wich we already filled out in the previous chapter.


    Show (entry, exit, modified)

    This is by default set to true. Telegram notification therefore displays like the example below. 

    show entry - false

    When this is set to false. Telegram notification therefore displays like the example below.

    show - true


    Show order ticket number

    When this is set to true. Telegram notification therefore displays like the example below. 

    Show order ticket number - true

    When this is set to false. Telegram notification therefore displays like the example below.

    Show order ticket number - false



    Some More Settings 

    settings1 settings2 settings3 settings4



    Telegram Risk Exposure Window

    settings7






     


    Product Link

    Telegram Risk Exposurehttps://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/106868


    For any inquiries contact the developer:https://www.mql5.com/en/users/dmitri.de.klerk
































    #Telegram, Risk Exposure