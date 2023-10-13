MT5 TO TELEGRAM RISK EXPOSURE

The Telegram part contains the token and the chat id wich we already filled out in the previous chapter.





Show (entry, exit, modified)

This is by default set to true. Telegram notification therefore displays like the example below.

When this is set to false. Telegram notification therefore displays like the example below.









Show order ticket number

When this is set to true. Telegram notification therefore displays like the example below.





When this is set to false. Telegram notification therefore displays like the example below.













Some More Settings









Telegram Risk Exposure Window























