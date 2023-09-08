+5,605 Daily Profit Using "Supply Demand EA Pro" (8/9/2023)

Hello traders,





Today I spotted two trading setups. My first setup was in USDCAD M30. Price was over-extended and touched a Nested Demand Zone. I decided to Click on the Zone-Label and create to

Long Market Positions . The Zone was a bit wide for that reason placed the first TP Target a bit lower than 1:1 RR and the second TP Target at 1:1 RR. Finally price rallied and went much higher than 1:1 RR

, but i was happy with the Profits i managed to get from this trade. Below you can check before and after photos of the trade.

















The second setup was a Long Trade on USDJPY M15. It was a well-formed and nested zone. Also it was formed in compliance with Bullish Trendline. So it was a setup that had all the potential

to go in my favor. For all those reasong i decided to place 2 Long Positions. I placed both TP Profit targets at 1:1 RR. Finally price rallied and TP Targets were triggered.

Below you can check before and after photos of the trade.

















On the photo below, you can see my Daily Results. I spotted two trading setups in total, and I placed fourpositions.

Finally all of my positions were in green. Below when you can see my daily results. I hope all of you had an amazing trading day.

















If you enjoy my trading style and you would like to take your trading to the next level

You can join my "Mentorship Program" . Please send me an email in case you are interested.







email : high.probability.zones.trading@gmail.com





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