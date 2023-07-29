MQL5.com Improvement Proposal 03

The MQMGuard or the MetaQuotes Market Guard





For each product category a vendor can publish , add an additional one that is the category +With MQMGuard.For example "Expert advisor +MQMGuard")





What is the MQM Guard ? It is a "guarantee" that the product is lacking certain scam tricks and it is mostly what it claims to be.

How does it work ? The vendor has to deposit an amount , for this example let's say $100 for a new product with the MQMGuard.

The mql5.com commission for an MQMGuard product is 25%.

For MQMGuard the product is uploaded with all its source files and not the ex file.

The structural rules are similar to those of the CodeBase .

Now , as there's moderator volunteers there can be MQMGuard check volunteers (at first because this is insane to do with a gpt , but the gpt can be learning while the checks are manual).

Per product 5 volunteer checkers are randomly assigned .(difficulty here is to have a decent amount ,there may be difficulties too if you want to use the service desk as per employment laws + salary that is why i mention "volunteers" here).

Goes without question the product must be commented out in english only , and the volunteers must be able to understand english .

The 5 volunteers assigned to the product check for known scam types , the claims in the description , the title and anything else the administration does not want to happen . For instance , a random popup with a message from the vendors server .

That means that the volunteers must also be well versed in mql5 .

Now , if all volunteers allow the product to pass , it is compiled on the server , the source files are deleted.($100/5 or amount/5) is released to the volunteers who checked it .7Days clearing for these payments.

If the product has at least one volunteer who objects publication (with their remarks) then the source is marked for a check by an "entity" you trust (if the desk is familiar with mql5 then the desk) and , if the product is indeed rejected then the volunteers who objected its release share the $100 . Those who green lit the product are banned/suspended including any pending payments they have from the MQMGuard.

If the rejection reason is some inconsistency then the remarks are sent to the vendor . If its a suspected scam it is checked further and if it is indeed a scam attempt the vendor is banned.

If the rejection reason is some inconsistency then the remarks are sent to the vendor . If its a suspected scam it is checked further and if it is indeed a scam attempt the vendor is banned. After publication the vendor cannot edit the overview

For a product upgrade the whole process must restart.





Now , the 5% from the commission is assigned to ALL the volunteers that did checks for that product to be published with a clearing of 45days.





So the better the product the more the volunteers who checked the product receive in the long run.





If however a complaint arises and misdeeds are discovered for that product, then all pending volunteer payments on that product halt .





The volunteers that green lit the product are revoked their volunteer status and no longer receive commissions for ANY product they checked.





If a volunteer communicates with a vendor because they recognized the product while checking , if the vendor responds he is banned ,and the volunteer rights are revoked + they are also banned too.





Unfortunately the checks must be performed via remote connection of some sort so that code cannot be copied by the volunteers.





Now , the service in its first stages should be optional with a payment by the vendor . In the future as the market progresses and the quality output is evaluated (meaning no abuse arises etc) it can be made mandatory and it can also accommodate 3 free products for new vendors because they may not be able to afford the service at first .

Ranking of MQMGuard products : a product with MQMGuard is visibly highlighted , there is a logo indicating it has the guard and it gets 10x more rating points than products without the guard .





So if the guard works in the end the guard products will outrank the others .





If it works as intended you are looking at a 90% eradication of scams from your market + absolute application of any rules you have.





The goal of course in the end is to automate that process to eliminate the human "corruption" factor from the process ,and to achieve that the reward for those participating (who essentially will be teaching the algorithm indirectly) must be enticing. Pros : If some vendor claims DeepLearning , ML , NeuralNetwork you can check if it is indeed used .

History reader eas are decimated , gone . No more of that.

You can detect martingale , grid etc

You can detect if there is indeed news filtration occuring for the trades.

It's still a gray area with gpt though as you don't have access to the server of the vendor.

All the things you detect in the code , features , can be now added as properties of the product allowing you to have precise search filters for MQMGuard products . Cons : If all the volunteers decide to just allow products you won't realize until a scam emerges from an MQMGuard product . So you could use mql5 familiar users you trust first for the pilot of the service , moderators for instance .



























































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































