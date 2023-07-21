ZIWOX DASHBOARD INSTALLATION GIUDE

Ziwox DASHBOARD getting pure online data to using them for trade decision. so you have to allow and enable the webrequest for the Ziwox Dashboard. To doing this:

1. Prepairing



Open your Metatrader, in top main menu bar, click tools, Options, Expert Advisors. Then click on Allow Web request and enter the folowing links into the address list.









2. Attach EA on chart

To enable the permition of Automations and Auto rading system you need to enable it from your Terminal. so click on “Auto Trading” button from the top main menu of Metatrader terminal.













2. Press Cntrl+N to open the Navigator windows. In the Expert Advisors, Market folder, drag and drop " Ziwox DASHBOARD" on the chart





















3. Now, you must have the Ziwox Dashboard and pannel view on the chart. if everything be ok, you must see a smile icon in top rright of chart.















