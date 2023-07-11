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In the world of prop trading, one name stands out for its exceptional offerings and commitment to traders' success: FundedNext. As a leading prop firm, FundedNext sets itself apart by providing a range of unique benefits and funding models that are designed to support traders at every step of their journey. With a focus on profitability, flexibility, and reliability, FundedNext has become a trusted partner for traders looking to thrive in the financial markets.

Profit Sharing from Challenge Phase: One of the most enticing aspects of FundedNext is its unparalleled profit-sharing program. Unlike other prop firms, FundedNext offers a remarkable 15% profit sharing from the profit traders generate during the challenge phases. This incentive is designed to reward top-performing traders and uphold FundedNext's commitment to providing the world's best payout bonuses. With this generous profit-sharing scheme, traders can maximize their earnings and enjoy the fruits of their trading success.

No Time Limit on Challenges: Gone are the days of trading under pressure and tight deadlines. FundedNext recognizes the importance of a stress-free trading environment and, therefore, offers no time limits in its funding challenges. This means that traders can execute their strategies with complete peace of mind, free from the anxiety of meeting profit targets within a specified timeframe. FundedNext's no time limit policy empowers traders to trade at their own pace, fostering a conducive atmosphere for long-term success.

Balance-Based Drawdown: Reliability is a core principle at FundedNext, and their unique approach to drawdown calculations reflects this commitment. Unlike many other prop firms that consider equity for drawdown calculations, FundedNext takes the trader's balance into account. When a new trading day begins, the balance at that time is used to calculate the maximum daily drawdown. This practice ensures that traders can rely on FundedNext as the most reliable prop firm in the industry.

Raw Spreads & Lowest Commissions: FundedNext understands the significance of favorable trading conditions, and their offerings exemplify this understanding. With a focus on transparency, FundedNext ensures raw spreads for all traders, including those with Swap Free accounts. This commitment to competitive pricing extends to their commission structure as well. Traders benefit from the lowest commissions in the market, with only $3 per round lot on FX Pairs & Commodities and a remarkable $0 per round lot on Indices. FundedNext's dedication to providing the world's best prop trading conditions is truly unmatched.

FundedNext Funding Models: Recognizing that traders have unique preferences and trading styles, FundedNext offers two distinct funding models. Regardless of the chosen model, traders are rewarded with a 15% profit share for their performance during the assessment phases.

Funding Model-1: Evaluation The Evaluation model is designed to assess traders' skills through a two-phase process, involving the achievement of a realistic profit target. Traders who successfully reach the profit target receive FundedNext's funded account and an initial profit share of 80%. Based on their trading skills, traders have the potential to increase their profit share to up to 90%, further enhancing their earning potential.

Funding Model-2: Express For expert traders seeking ambitious profit targets, the Express funding model offers an ideal solution. With no time limit, this model allows traders to pursue their goals without constraints. Upon achieving the profit target, traders are granted a funded account by FundedNext, with an initial profit share of 60%. As traders demonstrate their performance, the profit share can increase up to an impressive 90%, providing a substantial incentive for continued success.

FundedNext has established itself as a prop firm that goes above and beyond to empower traders with unparalleled benefits and opportunities. From its generous profit-sharing program and no time limits on challenges to its commitment to reliability and transparent pricing, FundedNext sets the standard for excellence in the industry. By offering two distinct funding models, FundedNext ensures that traders can find the perfect fit for their trading style and goals. With FundedNext as a trusted partner, traders can embark on a journey towards profitability and success in the financial markets.