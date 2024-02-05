Zenith Zone EA Backtest Analysis with Quant Analyzer 4





**Live Trading Signal [CLICK]** Contact me directly and join this channel: t.me/AI_algo_trader







📈 As the developer of Zenith Zone, a cutting-edge NON-Martingale and NON-GRID trading robot, I'm excited to share the comprehensive analysis and backtesting results conducted using Quant Analyzer 4 software.



📊 **Analysis Overview:**



1. **Total Profit Overview:** Explore the impressive performance of Zenith Zone on a $10,000 FTMO account throughout 2023 to February 2024. Witness the substantial profit generated by the expert advisor.



[Total Profit Overview] - picture1







2. **List of Executed Trades:** Delve into the details of every trade executed by Zenith Zone. Get a comprehensive list showcasing the entry and exit points, providing transparency into the trading strategy.





[List of Executed Trades] - picture2





3. **Equity and Drawdown Charts:** Visualize the equity growth and drawdown of Zenith Zone through intuitive charts. Understand the balance between profit generation and risk management.





[Equity and Drawdown Charts] - picture3





4. **Trade Analysis:** Gain insights into the trading behavior with a detailed analysis. Explore the number of trades per year, win rate percentage, and other key metrics to evaluate the robot's efficiency.





[Trade Analysis] - picture4





5. **Equity Control Analysis:** Assess the long-term sustainability of Zenith Zone with an equity control analysis. Examine net profit, maximum drawdown percentage, annual percentage return, and evaluate the EA's resistance to stagnation.





[Equity Control Analysis] - picture5









📈 Why Choose Zenith Zone?



- Custom-developed strategy based on years of experience.

- Transparent and impressive backtesting results.

- Robust risk management and consistent profits.



Explore the power of Zenith Zone and enhance your trading experience on the MQL5 Market. Unlock the potential for financial success with this advanced trading robot!



**Links:**

1. **Zenith Zone EA MT5:** [Link to MT5 version] (click here)

2. **Zenith Zone EA MT4:** [Link to MT4 version] (click here)

3. **Forex Fusion Insights Channel:** [Link to My Channel] (click here)



4. **MQL5 Profile:** [Link to My MQL5 Profile] (click here)

5. **LIVE SIGNAL:** [CLICK] or Live Signal: myfxbook.com/members/Auto_trading1990/zenith-zone-bot/10670243