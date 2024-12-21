Passed the 2nd 100K FTMO challenge with Quantum EA

🚀 **Breaking News: Quantum Quotient Smashes FTMO 100K Challenge for SECOND time!** 💰





My trading robot, Quantum Quotient, has delivered an extraordinary achievement! It successfully passed the $100K FTMO challenge in just THREE DAYS, reaching the $5,000 profit target in just a week . 🏆

This outstanding performance showcases the precision, efficiency, and reliability of this EA. If you’re looking for a transformative trading robot to excel in prop firm challenges, Quantum Quotient is your ultimate solution.

📩 Reach out today to get customized prop firm settings and secure your copy of this EA before the price increases. Take a decisive step toward unparalleled trading success! 🌟





















**Links:**

1. **Quantum Quotient EA MT5:** [Link to MT5 version] (click here)

2. ** Quantum Quotient EA MT4:** [Link to MT4 version] (click here)

3. **Forex Fusion Insights Channel:** [Link to My Channel] (click here)



4. **MQL5 Profile:** [Link to My MQL5 Profile] (click here)

5. **FTMO Analysis:** [CLICK]











#FTMO #TradingRobot #TradingChallenge #ForexTrading #AlgoTrading



