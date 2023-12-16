Passed FTMO Propfirm Challenge in Just 2 Days with My Trading Strategy

🚀 **Conquering the FTMO Challenge with a Winning Trading Strategy! 📈**







Hello fellow traders!



I'm excited to share my recent achievement in the world of trading—a remarkable journey that saw me successfully navigate the $10,000 FTMO account challenge with a $500 profit target in just two weeks! What's more, I not only met but exceeded my goal, finishing the challenge with an impressive $1,000 profit, representing a 10% gain in just two weeks.



**The Winning Strategy: A Fusion of Technical and Fundamental Analysis**



The key to my success lies in a trading strategy meticulously developed throughout the year 2023. I've combined the power of technical and fundamental analysis to create a dynamic approach that allowed me to not only meet but surpass the profit target set by FTMO.



In an industry where adaptability is crucial, my strategy blends the precision of technical analysis with the foresight provided by fundamental analysis. This synergy not only enhances decision-making but also ensures a well-rounded approach to the volatile nature of the financial markets.

Follow my MQL5 channel for more information:



https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/fusion_forex_insights







In this screenshot you can see the trades statistics. Average RRR = 1:19, Win rate = 72.92 %, Profit factor = 3.22, and Sharp ratio = 1.37.



These data are FTMO analysis of the trades I took during the challenge.





**Highlights of the FTMO Challenge:**



📈 **Swift Triumph:** Surpassing the $500 profit target in just two days—a testament to the effectiveness of the strategy.



💼 **Profit Exceeds Expectations:** Closing the challenge with a $1,000 profit, doubling the initial profit target and achieving a 10% gain in just two weeks.



📊 **Strategy Statistics:** For those keen on the nitty-gritty details, I've compiled statistics that break down the performance of my strategy throughout the challenge. Analyze the data and gain insights into the methodology that drove this success.



📹 **Follow My Journey:** Curious about the day-to-day intricacies of the challenge? I've documented my journey on my trading channel. Follow the link provided to witness firsthand how the strategy unfolded in real-time.





⚠️ FTMO Challenge Passed ⚠️







**Links:**

1. **FTMO Challenge:** [FTMO Challenge Link] (click here)

2. **Forex Fusion Insights Channel:** [Link to My Channel] (click here)



3. **Telegram Channel:** [Link to My Telegram Channel] (click here)

4. **Youtube Channel:** [Link to My Youtube Channel] (click here)

5. **MQL Profile:** [Link to My MQL5 Profile] (click here)



Embark on a journey of discovery as you explore the details of my triumph, learn from the strategy that led to success, and gain valuable insights that could potentially shape your trading endeavors.



Remember, success in trading is not just about the destination—it's about the journey, the strategies employed, and the lessons learned along the way. Here's to profitable trading and continued success for all!



Happy Trading! 🚀📈

