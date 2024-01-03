Passed 50K FTMO Propfirm Challenge in Just 3 Days with My Trading Strategy





🎉 ** Conquering the 50K FTMO Challenge!**

Hey Traders! 🚀 I am thrilled to share some exciting news with you. Recently, I successfully passed the 50K FTMO challenge, and I am beyond grateful for this achievement. This accomplishment not only validates the hard work and dedication I've put into refining my trading strategy but also marks a significant milestone in my trading journey.

Follow my MQL5 channel for daily market analysis, signals and trading robots:



https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/fusion_forex_insights





Let's dive into the details of the analysis provided by FTMO:



📊 Account Analysis (1520002468)



📅 Trading Period: During the Trial trading period, I actively traded for 3 days, surpassing the minimum requirement of 2 trading days.



📈 Trading Activity: I opened a total of 8 positions, averaging 2.7 positions per day. This showcases my strategic and disciplined approach to trading.



🎯 Success Rate: I achieved an impressive success rate of 87.50%, indicating a high level of accuracy in my trades.



💹 Reward to Risk Ratio (RRR): The RRR, a key metric in trading, was an outstanding 398.11. A positive RRR is a strong indicator of a successful and disciplined trader.



💸 Profitable Trades: The average profit for my winning trades was $358.30, demonstrating the effectiveness of my trading strategy.



📉 Losses: The average loss per trade was minimal at -$0.90, showcasing risk management and control.



📈📉 Profit/Loss Ratio: The ratio between the maximum profit ($1,020.31) and the maximum loss (-$0.90) was an impressive 1,133.68. This positive ratio signals a well-balanced and successful trading approach.



💰 Total Profit: The total profit generated during the evaluation period reached an outstanding $2,507.21.



🚀 What's Next? This achievement is just the beginning. I am excited to continue refining and evolving my strategy, aiming for even greater heights in my trading career.



Thank you all for your support, and stay tuned for more updates and insights on my trading journey!





⚠️ FTMO Challenge Passed ⚠️







**Links:**

1. **FTMO Challenge:** [FTMO Challenge Link] (click here)

2. **Forex Fusion Insights Channel:** [Link to My Channel] (click here)



3. **Telegram Channel:** [Link to My Telegram Channel] (click here)

4. **YouTube Channel:** [Link to My YouTube Channel] (click here)

5. **MQL5 Profile:** [Link to My MQL5 Profile] (click here)



Embark on a journey of discovery as you explore the details of my triumph, learn from the strategy that led to success, and gain valuable insights that could potentially shape your trading endeavors.



Remember, success in trading is not just about the destination—it's about the journey, the strategies employed, and the lessons learned along the way. Here's to successful trading and continued success for all!



Happy Trading! 🚀📈