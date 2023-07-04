Trading strategy with SFT Stable Swing indicator

Multi-currency strategy - suitable for any currency pairs, as well as for trading metals, options and cryptocurrencies (Bitcoin, Litecoin, Ethereum, etc.)

Trading can be done on any timeframe.

Depending on your preferences, it can be used as scalping and intraday, as well as medium-term and long-term.

The basis for opening trades is the SFT Stable Swing indicator

It determines the possible direction of the inputs.

You can trade using this indicator alone.

And at the end of the article there are links to the indicator with a description and the possibility of free testing, as well as a video review of its capabilities.

Installation and setup

For more information on how to choose, install, test for free, as well as buy indicators, see YouTube in training videos

The settings described in this manual are specified for the EURUSD currency pair.

For other instruments, additional adjustment of the indicator parameters may be required.

With a little experimentation, you can choose the settings for any trading instrument.

Trading with the SFT Stable Swing Indicator

Indicator settings :

Period = 7

= 7 Chart Depth = 1000

= 1000 Alert Message = false

= false Alert Email = false

= false AlertMobile =false

Trading Rules

Changing the color of the histogram on the SFT Stable Swing indicator is a signal to open trades

When the histogram is colored blue, open Sell or Put (for options)

When the histogram turns red, open Buy or Call (for options)

Worked well in collaboration with the signal indicator SFT Oh My Scalper

The direction of opened deals should correspond to the direction of the trend on a higher timeframe.

If you are trading on M1 or M5, then you should focus on M30 and H1.

When trading on M15, M30 and H1, we focus on H4, D1 and W1, respectively.

Exit from the transaction is carried out on the opposite signal

You can also exit on the established orders SL and TP.

When using SL and TP, it is desirable to set the SL for the nearest extremum, and make the TP equal to 1 to 2 SL sizes.

It is recommended to work on this strategy only with reliable and trusted brokers .

Who have no problems with the withdrawal of earned funds.

It is also desirable that the ECN company have accounts with a small spread and a low commission per transaction.

Before you decide to open a trading account, be sure to study the reviews on the Internet about your broker.

Well, if you have difficulty choosing a company, then in my blog you can find brokers with whom I personally work.

These companies can be trusted.

Over the years of cooperation with them, there were no problems.

Always adequate trading conditions, high-quality support and fast withdrawal of funds.

Try our other indicators, among which there are completely free ones, as well as paid ones, but with the possibility of free self-testing.

You can find a complete list of our products here:

SFT Official

Indicator and its overview:

SFT Stable Swing indicator with description and free testing: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/101925

We wish you stable and profitable trading!

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