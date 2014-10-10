All Blogs / Analytics & Forecasts / Weekly Trends All Blogs Analytics & ForecastsWeekly TrendsForecastsTrading SystemsMy TradingChartsTrading StrategiesStatisticsTrading IdeasScalpingNeural NetworksWave CountMarket NewsCurrencyMetalsCrude OilCompany NewsEventsBanksBrokersLaw/RegulationsOther Rules Weekly Trends VIDEO: USDRUB Plus EURUSD & The Many Correlated Markets 10 October 2014, 10:08 Gary Comey 0 257 #xauusd, eurusd, nzdusd, usdchf, USDRUB Source To add comments, please log in or register Lucky Gold Mining — Automated XAUUSD Trading System Trading Systems 26 0 This Weekend, Version 1.1 Lands Trading Strategies 28 0 1 Almost Halfway | Today Is $160 Trading Strategies 27 0 1 Something's Changing Soon Trading Strategies 30 0 1 $150 Today | And Something Else Is Coming Trading Strategies 34 0 1 VENIQOR Gold Breakout PRO MT4 – User Guide & Downloads Trading Systems 29 0 Most Of The Climb Is Still Ahead Of You Trading Strategies 30 0 19 Days Left | Today Is $140 Trading Strategies 33 0 1 VENIQOR Gold Breakout PRO – Optimization Files Trading Systems 33 0 Quality Over Quantity: Closed-Bar Signals on Both Sides of the August 11 Gold Session Trading Strategies 43 0 2 FIVE STAR EA - COMMING SOON! Analytics & Forecasts 17 0 Inside ICONIC BTC AI+ v15: The Engine Built to Beat Ninety Percent of Everything Else on This Marketplace Trading Systems 28 0 Timing Is Context: Why the Same Trading Setup Can Behave Differently Throughout the Day Analytics & Forecasts 30 0 Quantum Finance in MetaTrader: Why I'm experimenting with wave functions instead of indicators Trading Systems 30 0 Revert IQ is a Multipair Grid trading strategy with strong risk guards Trading Systems 31 0 The Arithmetic of a 95% Win Rate: Why High-Winrate EAs Still Blow Up Trading Systems 35 0 Fundamental Market Analysis for August 14, 2026 (EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY) Analytics & Forecasts 49 0 Why Your EA Needs a VPS (And What Happens If It Doesn't) Analytics & Forecasts 40 0 1 The 3 Seconds That Decide Your Trade — And the Panel That Gives Them Back Other 19 0 Axi Select vs Darwinex Zero: Two Roads to Serious Capital (I Trade Both) My Trading 21 0 MSMO Lot Pilot for MT5 — Complete User Guide Other 29 0 212 +$73 today on CAD/CHF M5. No AI. No bots. Just one indicator. 49 Fundamental Market Analysis for August 14, 2026 (EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY) 57 Profit By Deal-Entry-In Per Hour Report for MT5 (unlike deal-entry-out in the native Tester Report) forex technical analysis eurusd EUR/USD gbpusd gold usdjpy GBP/USD usd/jpy usd Trading AUD/USD usd/chf S&P 500 forecast usd/cad Fed bitcoin Fxwirepro dax fundamental analysis VistaBrokers Gold spot ($) Silver spot ($) Crude Oil (WTI) USD/TRY audusd EUR forex news ECB