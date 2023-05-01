April Results: Gold Emerges as the Top Choice Among NordFX's Top 3 Traders Again

NordFX brokerage company has summed up the performance of its clients' trade transactions in April 2023. The services of social trading, PAMM and CopyTrading, as well as the profit received by the company's IB-partners have also been assessed.

- The maximum profit this month was earned by a client from East Asia, account №1543XXX, who made 25,086 USD through transactions with gold (XAU/USD), bitcoin (BTC/USD), and the Japanese Yen (USD/JPY).

- The second place in the Top 3 was taken by a trader from Southeast Asia, account №1686XXX, with a result of 23,341 USD, which was also achieved through transactions with gold (XAU/USD).

- The same precious metal allowed the owner of account №1687XXX from East Asia to earn a profit of 22,250 USD and secure the third position on the pedestal of honor.





The situation in NordFX passive investment services is as follows:

- In CopyTrading, the long-standing signal "veteran" with a complex name, KennyFXPRO - Prismo 2K, continues to be noticeable. Its profit amounted to 348% over the course of 726 days. Let us remind you that this signal faced significant challenges last November, as the maximum drawdown surpassed 67%. In all fairness, it should be noted that such an impressive failure was a one-time occurrence, and KennyFXPRO - Prismo 2K has been fairly stable for the rest of the time.

The same provider introduced another signal last December, with an even more intricate name: KennyFXPRO - Variables_RBB 35. In its 144 days of existence, it has demonstrated a modest 27% profit with a reasonably moderate 24% drawdown. If the provider of this signal manages to prevent it from experiencing more serious setbacks, it could potentially become a strong competitor to its "senior colleague" in the future.

The performance of the signal ATFOREXACADEMY ALGO 1, which we discussed in our previous review, ended in disaster. During its initial 100 days, it exhibited a remarkably high yield of 202%. However, April proved to be extremely unfavorable for it, with a drawdown of over 90%, once again reminding us that trading in financial markets is a highly risky endeavor.

Lastly, in reviewing April, the startup signal Trade2win deserves attention. Existing for just one month, it has shown an impressive outcome on gold trades, with a return of 2,290% and a maximum drawdown of less than 15%. Relentless statistics indicate that even less aggressive trading strategies can lead to a complete loss of funds, thus investors must exercise extreme caution. We will observe and see what happens with this signal in May.

- Two accounts, which we have previously mentioned in our past reviews, are still present on the PAMM service showcase. These are KennyFXPRO-The Multi 3000 EA and TranquilityFX-The Genesis v3. They suffered serious losses in mid-November 2022: the drawdown at that moment approached 43%. However, the PAMM managers have decided not to give up, and as of April 30, 2023, the profit on the first account has approached 90%, while on the second account it has surpassed 58%.

In April, we continued to monitor the Trade and earn account. It was opened more than a year ago, but was in a state of hibernation, waking up only in November. As a result, the yield on it has exceeded 76% over the past 6 months with a very small drawdown of less than 10%.





Among the IB partners, NordFX TOP-3 is as follows:

- the largest commission, 5,348 USD, was credited to a partner from West Asia, account No.1621ХXХ;

- next is partner from South Asia, account No.1618XXX, who received 3,991 USD;

- finally, their compatriot with account №1517XXX completes the top three, earning a reward of $3,876 USD.

***

In summarizing the month, it is important to remind traders that they now have an excellent opportunity to boost their budget. NordFX has launched another super lottery for its clients this year, in which over 200 cash prizes totaling 100,000 USD will be drawn. It is very easy to take part in the lottery and get a chance to win one or even several of these prizes. All the details are available on the NordFX website.

https://nordfx.com/





Notice: These materials are not investment recommendations or guidelines for working in financial markets and are intended for informational purposes only. Trading in financial markets is risky and can result in a complete loss of deposited funds.

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