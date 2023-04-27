Crypto Kong The Next Generations

Crypto Kong: Unleash the Power of Smart Cryptocurrency Trading
Step into the future of automated trading with Crypto Kong, a revolutionary Expert Advisor (EA) that redefines excellence in cryptocurrency markets. Designed for the MetaTrader 5 (MT5) platform, Crypto Kong version 1.15 represents the culmination of meticulous development, delivering a sophisticated yet accessible trading system. With its cutting-edge money management and adaptive signal generation, this EA stands alone as a premier tool for navigating the dynamic world of digital assets.
A Masterpiece of Trading Innovation
What sets Crypto Kong apart is its pioneering use of fuzzy logic to drive trading decisions. This advanced approach enables the robot to swiftly adapt to volatile market shifts, ensuring intelligent, data-driven trades. Optimized for the BTCUSD pair on H1 and H4 timeframes, Crypto Kong excels when paired with a low-latency Virtual Private Server (VPS), offering superior performance in medium-term strategies. While it deliberately limits trade frequency—favoring quality over quantity—its flexibility shines through: deploy it across various timeframes and cryptocurrency pairs to align with your preferred trading cadence, from conservative to active.
Advanced Features for Total Control
Crypto Kong’s standout feature is its Crypto Money Management system, a sophisticated framework designed to balance risk and reward:
- Automatic Lot Sizing: Enable (auto) Use Money Management = true to activate dynamic lot calculations based on your account balance ((auto) Use Account Balance = true) and a maximum lot size ((auto) Max. Lot Size, default 0.0).This ensures proportional risk allocation across trades.
- Fixed Lot Option: Prefer manual control? Set (auto) Use Money Management = false and define a fixed lot size (default 0.01) tailored to your risk appetite.
- Decimal Precision: Adjust (auto) decimals (recommended 1 or 2) to match your crypto pair’s pricing structure for accurate sizing.
Risk management is paramount—align your lot size and leverage with your account balance, margin levels, and personal tolerance. For guidance, we recommend a conservative max lot size (e.g., 0.1–0.5, depending on deposit), but the choice is yours to match your trading goals.
Beyond money management, Crypto Kong offers:
- Volatility-Driven Exits: Stop Loss, Take Profit, Trailing Stops, and Break-Even rules leverage independent ATR indicators for precise, market-responsive exits.
- Pending Order Mastery: Utilizes limit orders with customizable open price rules (via TEMA and a multiplier) and expiration settings for strategic entries.
- Weekend Protection: The "Don’t Trade On Weekends" feature (default activated) halts new trades from Friday 00:40 to Sunday 22:40 while managing open positions per predefined rules.
- Signal Precision: Entry and exit signals blend RSI, ADX, CCI, Bollinger Bands, and Keltner Channels, adjustable yet optimized for default use.
Why Crypto Kong Stands Tall
Crypto Kong isn’t just an EA—it’s a powerhouse engineered for the crypto frontier. Its low trade frequency ensures disciplined execution, while its adaptability across symbols and timeframes offers unmatched versatility. Running on a VPS, it thrives in the 24/7 crypto ecosystem, delivering stability and performance where others falter. Each instance requires a unique Magic Number (e.g., 20 for H1, 21 for H4) to manage multiple charts effortlessly—a small detail with a big impact.
Purchasing Crypto Kong grants you five licenses per transaction, plus access to future upgrades at no extra cost. With versions 1.15, it’s built for any low-spread account, ensuring broad compatibility.
How to Master Crypto Kong
Unlock its potential with these steps:
- Setup: Install on MT5 (or MT4), attach to BTCUSD H1/H4 charts, and use default settings for instant deployment.
- Risk Calibration: Adjust money management settings—enable auto-sizing or set a fixed lot—based on your deposit and leverage.
- Testing: Backtest in the MetaTrader Strategy Tester to explore other pairs (e.g., ETHUSD, SOLUSD) or timeframes, fine-tuning as needed.
- Demo Run: Validate performance on a demo account for 2–4 weeks, ensuring it meets your expectations.
- Live Execution: Launch on a live account with a VPS for uninterrupted trading, monitoring signals and adjusting risk as markets evolve.
Supported Assets with Default Settings
Crypto Kong is pre-optimized for a range of cryptocurrency pairs, with BTCUSD leading as the flagship asset on H1 and H4 timeframes. Below is the complete list of supported pairs and their recommended timeframes based on default settings. Each timeframe requires a unique Magic Number (e.g., >20 for H1, >21 for H4) to ensure independent operation across multiple charts—a critical detail for seamless multi-asset trading.
- BTCUSD (Bitcoin): H1 (Magic Number >20), H4 (Magic Number >21, best), H6, H12
- BTCEUR: H1, H4 (best), H8
- SOLUSD (Solana): H4 (best), H6, H8, H12, D1
- DOGEUSD (Dogecoin): H3, H4, D1 (best)
- ATOMUSD (Cosmos): H3, H4, H6 (best), H8
- XMRUSD (Monero): H2, H4, H6, H8
- XRPUSD (Ripple): H4, H6, H12, D1
- LTCUSD (Litecoin): H6, H8 (best), H12, D1 (best)
- ETHUSD (Ethereum): H6, H8, H12 (best)
- ETHEUR (Ethereum): H6, H8, H12 (best), D1
- MANAUSD (Decentraland): H12, D1
- ALGOUSD (Algorand): H8, D1 (best)
- BCHUSD (Bitcoin Cash): D1
- AVAXUSD (Avalanche): H6 (best), H12
- MATICUSD (Polygon): H6 (best), H8
- UNIUSD (Uniswap): H4, H8
- DOTUSD (Polkadot): H8, H12, D1
- ADAUSD (Cardano): H8, H12
- TRXUSD (TRON): H12 (best)
- LINKUSD (Chainlink): H4, H6, H8 (best), H12
Important Note on Magic Numbers: Every activation of Crypto Kong—whether on a different timeframe or symbol—must use a distinct Magic Number. This unique identifier ensures the EA tracks and manages trades independently, preventing overlap or confusion across charts. For example, BTCUSD H1 might use Magic Number 20, while H4 uses 21, and SOLUSD H4 uses 22. Assigning these IDs is a simple yet vital step for multi-pair trading success.
Tailoring the Symbol List: While the above pairs are supported with default settings, we strongly recommend refining this list within the MetaTrader Strategy Tester. Trading accounts vary significantly between brokers—differences in spreads, liquidity, and symbol availability can impact performance. To identify the best pairs for your specific setup, conduct additional tests in the Strategy Tester using historical data from your broker. This process allows you to pinpoint which assets and timeframes yield optimal results, ensuring Crypto Kong aligns perfectly with your account conditions. For instance, a pair marked "best" (e.g., SOLUSD H4) may excel with one broker but underperform with another due to spread disparities. Invest time in testing—it’s the key to unlocking the EA’s full potential.
Risk Management Recommendations
Start conservatively—e.g., 0.01 lots per $1,000 with 10:1 leverage—adjusting based on your strategy and comfort. Effective risk control is your foundation for success with Crypto Kong.
Claim Your Trading Edge
Crypto Kong is your ticket to smarter, more disciplined cryptocurrency trading. Available on MQL5 market: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/71394 , it’s ready to transform your portfolio. Buy now, secure your licenses, and join the ranks of traders mastering the crypto jungle. Questions? Contact me—I’m here to fuel your success.