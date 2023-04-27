Crypto Kong The Next Generations

What sets Crypto Kong apart is its pioneering use of fuzzy logic to drive trading decisions. This advanced approach enables the robot to swiftly adapt to volatile market shifts, ensuring intelligent, data-driven trades. Optimized for the BTCUSD pair on H1 and H4 timeframes, Crypto Kong excels when paired with a low-latency Virtual Private Server (VPS), offering superior performance in medium-term strategies. While it deliberately limits trade frequency—favoring quality over quantity—its flexibility shines through: deploy it across various timeframes and cryptocurrency pairs to align with your preferred trading cadence, from conservative to active.

Step into the future of automated trading with Crypto Kong, a revolutionary Expert Advisor (EA) that redefines excellence in cryptocurrency markets. Designed for the MetaTrader 5 (MT5) platform, Crypto Kong version 1.15 represents the culmination of meticulous development, delivering a sophisticated yet accessible trading system. With its cutting-edge money management and adaptive signal generation, this EA stands alone as a premier tool for navigating the dynamic world of digital assets.

Risk management is paramount—align your lot size and leverage with your account balance, margin levels, and personal tolerance. For guidance, we recommend a conservative max lot size (e.g., 0.1–0.5, depending on deposit), but the choice is yours to match your trading goals.

Why Crypto Kong Stands Tall





Crypto Kong isn’t just an EA—it’s a powerhouse engineered for the crypto frontier. Its low trade frequency ensures disciplined execution, while its adaptability across symbols and timeframes offers unmatched versatility. Running on a VPS, it thrives in the 24/7 crypto ecosystem, delivering stability and performance where others falter. Each instance requires a unique Magic Number (e.g., 20 for H1, 21 for H4) to manage multiple charts effortlessly—a small detail with a big impact.

Purchasing Crypto Kong grants you five licenses per transaction, plus access to future upgrades at no extra cost. With versions 1.15, it’s built for any low-spread account, ensuring broad compatibility.

How to Master Crypto Kong





Unlock its potential with these steps:

Setup: Install on MT5 (or MT4), attach to BTCUSD H1/H4 charts, and use default settings for instant deployment. Risk Calibration: Adjust money management settings—enable auto-sizing or set a fixed lot—based on your deposit and leverage. Testing: Backtest in the MetaTrader Strategy Tester to explore other pairs (e.g., ETHUSD, SOLUSD) or timeframes, fine-tuning as needed. Demo Run: Validate performance on a demo account for 2–4 weeks, ensuring it meets your expectations. Live Execution: Launch on a live account with a VPS for uninterrupted trading, monitoring signals and adjusting risk as markets evolve.

Supported Assets with Default Settings Crypto Kong is pre-optimized for a range of cryptocurrency pairs, with BTCUSD leading as the flagship asset on H1 and H4 timeframes. Below is the complete list of supported pairs and their recommended timeframes based on default settings. Each timeframe requires a unique Magic Number (e.g., >20 for H1, >21 for H4) to ensure independent operation across multiple charts—a critical detail for seamless multi-asset trading. BTCUSD (Bitcoin) : H1 (Magic Number >20), H4 (Magic Number >21, best), H6, H12

: H1 (Magic Number >20), H4 (Magic Number >21, best), H6, H12 BTCEUR : H1, H4 (best), H8

: H1, H4 (best), H8 SOLUSD (Solana) : H4 (best), H6, H8, H12, D1

: H4 (best), H6, H8, H12, D1 DOGEUSD (Dogecoin) : H3, H4, D1 (best)

: H3, H4, D1 (best) ATOMUSD (Cosmos) : H3, H4, H6 (best), H8

: H3, H4, H6 (best), H8 XMRUSD (Monero) : H2, H4, H6, H8

: H2, H4, H6, H8 XRPUSD (Ripple) : H4, H6, H12, D1

: H4, H6, H12, D1 LTCUSD (Litecoin) : H6, H8 (best), H12, D1 (best)

: H6, H8 (best), H12, D1 (best) ETHUSD (Ethereum) : H6, H8, H12 (best)

: H6, H8, H12 (best) ETHEUR (Ethereum) : H6, H8, H12 (best), D1

: H6, H8, H12 (best), D1 MANAUSD (Decentraland) : H12, D1

: H12, D1 ALGOUSD (Algorand) : H8, D1 (best)

: H8, D1 (best) BCHUSD (Bitcoin Cash) : D1

: D1 AVAXUSD (Avalanche) : H6 (best), H12

: H6 (best), H12 MATICUSD (Polygon) : H6 (best), H8

: H6 (best), H8 UNIUSD (Uniswap) : H4, H8

: H4, H8 DOTUSD (Polkadot) : H8, H12, D1

: H8, H12, D1 ADAUSD (Cardano) : H8, H12

: H8, H12 TRXUSD (TRON) : H12 (best)

: H12 (best) LINKUSD (Chainlink): H4, H6, H8 (best), H12 Important Note on Magic Numbers: Every activation of Crypto Kong—whether on a different timeframe or symbol—must use a distinct Magic Number. This unique identifier ensures the EA tracks and manages trades independently, preventing overlap or confusion across charts. For example, BTCUSD H1 might use Magic Number 20, while H4 uses 21, and SOLUSD H4 uses 22. Assigning these IDs is a simple yet vital step for multi-pair trading success. Tailoring the Symbol List: While the above pairs are supported with default settings, we strongly recommend refining this list within the MetaTrader Strategy Tester. Trading accounts vary significantly between brokers—differences in spreads, liquidity, and symbol availability can impact performance. To identify the best pairs for your specific setup, conduct additional tests in the Strategy Tester using historical data from your broker. This process allows you to pinpoint which assets and timeframes yield optimal results, ensuring Crypto Kong aligns perfectly with your account conditions. For instance, a pair marked "best" (e.g., SOLUSD H4) may excel with one broker but underperform with another due to spread disparities. Invest time in testing—it’s the key to unlocking the EA’s full potential.

Risk Management Recommendations

Start conservatively—e.g., 0.01 lots per $1,000 with 10:1 leverage—adjusting based on your strategy and comfort. Effective risk control is your foundation for success with Crypto Kong.