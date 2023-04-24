Local Trade Copier EA MT4/5 Settings/Inputs Guide - Part 2

true/false/true for Market Trades Only/true for Pending Orders Only/true for Same Trade/Order Type. This setting allows you to determine how trades and orders are handled between transmitter and receiver accounts. You have the following options:

True:

Automatically closes or deletes copied market trades and pending orders on receiver accounts immediately after the corresponding original trades/orders on transmitter accounts are closed or deleted.

False:

Receiver trades/orders remain open or pending even after their corresponding transmitter trades/orders are closed or deleted.

True for Market Trades Only:

Receiver market trades will be closed only if the corresponding transmitter positions are also market trades at that time.

True for Pending Orders Only:

Receiver pending orders will be deleted only if the corresponding transmitter positions are also pending orders at that time.

True for Same Trade/Order Type:

When a transmitter market trade is closed, the corresponding position in the receiver account will be closed if it's also a market trade. Similarly, when a transmitter pending order is deleted, the corresponding receiver position will be deleted if it's also a pending order. However, if the receiver position differs (e.g., market trade vs. pending order), it will not be affected.