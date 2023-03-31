Live Trading Session Using "Supply Demand EA Pro" (31/3/2023)

Hello traders,





I placed three trades today. A short setup on USDJPY M30, a short setup on EURUSD M30 and a short setup on EURCHF H1.

I had 2 winners and 1 looser.





Price on EURUSD was over-extended and had touched a nested Supply Zone. I decided to place a short setup

but later price went higher and i decided to exit with a small loss. After that price continued lowe but it is what it is.

Our main goal is to keep our losses small and have bigger winners.







The setup on USDJPY is a new type of setups that i am spotting and it is really powerful. I place a short market order

on the area where two Supply Zones of the same timeframe are overlapping. Price touched this area and heavily dropped.

I could get much more than 1:1 on this trade but unfortunately i didnt.







On the following Live Session Video you can see all the setups that i spotted today and how i managed them.

My setups were spoted using "Supply Demand EA Pro" in combination with "Automated Trendlines" indicator.







