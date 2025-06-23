Aria V2: 786,432 Parameter Sets. 75,000 Candles Each











When most traders hear the term "AI-powered EA," they imagine a plug-and-play solution that simply connects to some cloud intelligence and magically produces trades. But the reality behind Aria is something entirely different and far more sophisticated.



Aria is not just AI. It's Research.

At the heart of Aria lies a massive, ongoing research initiative aimed at identifying the most statistically robust trading strategies across every major forex pair. What we're building is not a guesswork-driven tool, nor a black box that hides its logic. Aria is the product of real science, real data, and real engineering.



786,432 Parameter Sets. 75,000 Candles Each. One Purpose.

We’ve developed an internal Python-based framework that performs an exhaustive grid search across 786,432 unique parameter configurations, each tested against 75,000 one-minute candles of market data. This includes variations across indicator combinations like:

EMA Crossovers

MACD Momentum

RSI Bands

ADX Trend Strength

Bollinger Band Thresholds

VWAP Filters

...as well as dynamic risk setups using ATR-based SL/TP and trailing stops.

This process is not just a one-off. We’re replicating this research across all relevant currency pairs, ensuring that each strategy within Aria is precisely matched to the pair it's operating on.



High-Performance Computing, Dedicated to the Task

The backtesting framework is fully parallelized using joblib , running on a dedicated Intel i9-11900K workstation that operates 16 threads in parallel. Each individual backtest completes in under a second, allowing us to scan nearly 800,000 configurations in a reasonable timeframe.

This is not a rented server running generic tests. This is dedicated infrastructure, allocated exclusively for researching, validating, and refining Aria’s logic—pair by pair, condition by condition.



Why It Matters

Many so-called "AI" EAs rely on generic neural nets or static models with unclear logic, offering little transparency or reliability across market conditions. Aria takes the opposite approach:

Transparency : Every logic is testable and auditable.

Adaptability : Each pair uses strategies tailored from specific research.

Scalability: New pairs and market conditions can be added through the same rigorous framework



What's Next?

The top-performing configurations from this research phase will power Aria V2, which then becomes the foundation for Aria V3, a version capable of real-time trade auditing and adaptive logic correction based on live performance.

We’re not just building a trading robot. We’re building a continuously evolving trading intelligence, grounded in auditable performance, not empty promises.



V2.0

When you choose Aria, you're not just choosing a tool, you’re choosing the result of thousands of CPU hours of testing, and a framework built to evolve. This isn’t just some random EA with a single generic strategy and a vague AI connection. It’s a system backed by deep, auditable research, pair-specific logic, and engineered precision.





This is not about shortcuts. This is about doing the work. This is Aria.







And all of this: the massive research, the rigorous testing, the tailored configurations happens before Aria even asks the AI a single question. First, we build strategies with solid statistical foundations for each pair. Then, and only then, do we unleash the full power of AI to enhance, monitor, and refine them in real-time.







