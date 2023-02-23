EVERYTHING ABOUT ZIG-ZAG INDICATOR IN FINANCIAL MARKETS WITH READY PUBLISHED EA

Deviation = (Minimum Price Movement / Current Price) x 100

For example, if the minimum price movement is set to 10 pips and the current price is 1.2000, then the deviation would be:

Deviation = (10 / 1.2000) x 100 = 0.83%

This means that the ZigZag indicator will only draw a new line or swing if the price moves up or down by at least 0.83% from the last swing point.

The deviation parameter helps to filter out minor price fluctuations and noise, and only draws new swings when the price has moved a certain amount. This can help traders identify the overall direction of the trend and potential reversal points.

It's important to note that the optimal value for the deviation parameter can vary depending on the market being analyzed, the trading strategy being employed, and the time frame being used. Traders should experiment with different values to find the setting that works best for their specific needs.





What is the parameter "Backstep" with equation and example ?



The "backstep" parameter in the ZigZag indicator refers to the number of bars or candles that must pass before the indicator can change direction and draw a new line or swing. The equation to calculate the backstep is simply the number of bars or candles required to pass before the indicator can change direction.