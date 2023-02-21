AI ChatGPT created for me MT4 EA for free in 2 minutes





Are you ready to take your trading to the next level? With the help of ChatGPT, I created my first MT4 Expert Advisor (EA) that automated my trading strategy and opened up a whole new world of possibilities.

With ChatGPT's assistance, I was able to bring my trading ideas turn them into a fully-functional EA. The process was simple and straightforward, as I provided the details of my strategy and the specifications for the EA, and ChatGPT used its expertise to create the code.

If you're ready to take the next step in your trading journey, consider creating your own MT4 Expert Advisor with the help of ChatGPT. It could be the key to unlocking your trading potential and taking your profits to the next level.

AI chat, what is my chance to pass FTMO challenge?





As an AI language model, I cannot accurately predict your chances of passing the FTMO challenge. Your chances depend on various factors, such as your trading strategy, risk management, discipline, and experience. However, I can offer some general tips to improve your chances of passing the challenge, such as:

Develop a trading strategy that has a positive expectancy, and backtest it thoroughly before trading with real money. Use proper risk management techniques, such as position sizing, stop-loss orders, and diversification. Follow the rules and guidelines of the FTMO challenge, and avoid any behavior that may result in disqualification. Keep a trading journal to track your progress and identify areas for improvement. Be patient and disciplined, and avoid making impulsive trading decisions based on emotions or market news.

Remember, passing the FTMO challenge requires a combination of skill, knowledge, and experience. If you are well-prepared and follow the rules and guidelines, you have a better chance of passing the challenge.

ChatGPT, how can I pass FTMO challenge using ChatGPT?





ChatGPT can provide general guidance and advice on how to approach the FTMO challenge, but it cannot guarantee success. Passing the FTMO challenge requires a combination of trading skills, knowledge, and discipline.

Here are some tips that may help you increase your chances of passing the FTMO challenge:

Choose a trading strategy that suits your personality and stick to it: You need to have a well-defined trading plan and the discipline to stick to it. Your trading plan should include your risk management rules, entry and exit strategies, and position sizing. Trade with consistency and discipline: Consistency is key to success in trading. Avoid overtrading, revenge trading, and emotional trading. Stick to your plan and avoid deviating from it. Practice, practice, practice: Before taking on the FTMO challenge, practice your trading strategy on a demo account or a small live account to gain experience and confidence. Use backtesting and forward testing to verify the effectiveness of your strategy. Follow the rules and guidelines of the FTMO challenge: Read the rules and guidelines of the FTMO challenge carefully and follow them. This includes the maximum drawdown, position sizing, and trading hours. Use risk management and money management techniques: Implement proper risk management and money management techniques to preserve your capital and minimize losses.

By using ChatGPT to learn more about these tips and to get more guidance, you can increase your knowledge and understanding of the trading world and have a better chance of passing the FTMO challenge.





Conclusion



ChatGPT can generate full code in MQL4 and MQL5 based on your requirements and specifications. However, the complexity and level of detail required for the code will determine the level of assistance needed. ChatGPT is a language model trained on a large corpus of text data, including programming languages, and can generate code based on natural language instructions.

That being said, please note that the generated code may require additional editing and fine-tuning, and it is always a good practice to test the code thoroughly before deploying it in a live trading environment. If you provide detailed specifications for the code you need, I will do my best to generate the code for you using ChatGPT's natural language processing capabilities.







