What is Leverage and Margin? (MT5 Step-by-Step + Tiny Example)
Analytics & Forecasts

What is Leverage and Margin? (MT5 Step-by-Step + Tiny Example)

14 August 2025, 17:58
Issam Kassas
Issam Kassas
0
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What is Leverage and Margin? (MT5 Step-by-Step + Tiny Example)

Summary

Leverage lets you control a large position with a small deposit.
 Margin is that deposit — the money your broker sets aside to keep your trade open.
 In MT5, knowing your leverage and margin helps you manage risk and avoid margin calls.

Key Takeaways

  • Leverage = Position Size ÷ Your Capital Used

  • Higher leverage = bigger trades, but also bigger risk.

  • Margin is the money locked by your broker when you open a trade.

  • If your losses get too big, a margin call can close your trades.

  • MT5 shows your margin and free margin live in the Terminal window.

A – The Idea in Simple Words

Leverage is like a loan from your broker that lets you trade more than you have.
 If you have $100 and leverage 1:100, you can control $10,000 in the market.
 Margin is the part of your money that is locked as a guarantee for that trade.
 The rest of your balance is called free margin — money you can still use for new trades or to absorb losses.
 Too much leverage can wipe out your account quickly if the market moves against you.

B – MT5 Steps to Check Leverage and Margin

  1. Open MT5 and log in to your account.

  2. Go to the Terminal window (Ctrl+T).

  3. Click the Trade tab.

  4. Look for:

    • Balance (total funds)

    • Equity (Balance ± open trade profits/losses)

    • Margin (money locked for open trades)

    • Free Margin (Equity – Margin)

    • Margin Level (% = Equity ÷ Margin × 100)

  5. Your account leverage is set by your broker — you can check it in your account details.

C – Quick Example with Numbers
You have:

  • Account balance = $1,000

  • Leverage = 1:100

  • You open 1 lot EURUSD (100,000 units)

Required Margin = 100,000 ÷ 100 = 1,000 EUR (~$1,000 USD)

Term

Value

Balance

$1,000

Position Size

$100,000

Leverage

1:100

Margin

$1,000

Here, your entire balance is used as margin — no free margin left for more trades.

D – Common Mistakes & Fixes

  • Using too much leverage → Use smaller lot sizes to reduce risk.

  • Not checking free margin → Always keep some free margin to handle losses.

  • Confusing margin with fees → Margin is not a cost; it’s a locked deposit.

  • Ignoring margin level % → If it drops too low, you risk a margin call.

  • Trading multiple pairs without tracking margin → Can quickly over-leverage you.

E – If You Use My Tools (Optional)

Some of my MT5 indicators display margin level, free margin, and risk per trade directly on your chart.

Mini-Glossary

  • Leverage: A ratio showing how much larger your trades are compared to your capital.

  • Margin: Money set aside by your broker when you open a trade.

  • Free Margin: Equity minus margin — money still available for trading.

  • Margin Level: Equity ÷ Margin × 100.

  • Equity: Your balance plus or minus open trade results.

  • Balance: Total money in your account (no open trades).

  • Margin Call: Broker action when your margin level is too low.

Checklist

  • Know your account leverage.

  • Check margin before opening trades.

  • Keep free margin available.

  • Watch margin level % to avoid margin calls.

  • Use smaller positions if risk feels too high.

Follow the trades & updates on MQL5 → https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/issam_kassas