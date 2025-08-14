What is Leverage and Margin? (MT5 Step-by-Step + Tiny Example)
Summary
Leverage lets you control a large position with a small deposit.
Margin is that deposit — the money your broker sets aside to keep your trade open.
In MT5, knowing your leverage and margin helps you manage risk and avoid margin calls.
Key Takeaways
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Leverage = Position Size ÷ Your Capital Used
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Higher leverage = bigger trades, but also bigger risk.
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Margin is the money locked by your broker when you open a trade.
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If your losses get too big, a margin call can close your trades.
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MT5 shows your margin and free margin live in the Terminal window.
A – The Idea in Simple Words
Leverage is like a loan from your broker that lets you trade more than you have.
If you have $100 and leverage 1:100, you can control $10,000 in the market.
Margin is the part of your money that is locked as a guarantee for that trade.
The rest of your balance is called free margin — money you can still use for new trades or to absorb losses.
Too much leverage can wipe out your account quickly if the market moves against you.
B – MT5 Steps to Check Leverage and Margin
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Open MT5 and log in to your account.
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Go to the Terminal window (Ctrl+T).
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Click the Trade tab.
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Look for:
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Balance (total funds)
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Equity (Balance ± open trade profits/losses)
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Margin (money locked for open trades)
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Free Margin (Equity – Margin)
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Margin Level (% = Equity ÷ Margin × 100)
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Your account leverage is set by your broker — you can check it in your account details.
C – Quick Example with Numbers
You have:
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Account balance = $1,000
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Leverage = 1:100
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You open 1 lot EURUSD (100,000 units)
Required Margin = 100,000 ÷ 100 = 1,000 EUR (~$1,000 USD)
|
Term
|
Value
|
Balance
|
$1,000
|
Position Size
|
$100,000
|
Leverage
|
1:100
|
Margin
|
$1,000
Here, your entire balance is used as margin — no free margin left for more trades.
D – Common Mistakes & Fixes
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Using too much leverage → Use smaller lot sizes to reduce risk.
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Not checking free margin → Always keep some free margin to handle losses.
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Confusing margin with fees → Margin is not a cost; it’s a locked deposit.
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Ignoring margin level % → If it drops too low, you risk a margin call.
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Trading multiple pairs without tracking margin → Can quickly over-leverage you.
E – If You Use My Tools (Optional)
Some of my MT5 indicators display margin level, free margin, and risk per trade directly on your chart.
Mini-Glossary
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Leverage: A ratio showing how much larger your trades are compared to your capital.
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Margin: Money set aside by your broker when you open a trade.
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Free Margin: Equity minus margin — money still available for trading.
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Margin Level: Equity ÷ Margin × 100.
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Equity: Your balance plus or minus open trade results.
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Balance: Total money in your account (no open trades).
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Margin Call: Broker action when your margin level is too low.
Checklist
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Know your account leverage.
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Check margin before opening trades.
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Keep free margin available.
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Watch margin level % to avoid margin calls.
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Use smaller positions if risk feels too high.