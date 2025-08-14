What is Leverage and Margin? (MT5 Step-by-Step + Tiny Example)

Summary

Leverage lets you control a large position with a small deposit.

Margin is that deposit — the money your broker sets aside to keep your trade open.

In MT5, knowing your leverage and margin helps you manage risk and avoid margin calls.

Key Takeaways

Leverage = Position Size ÷ Your Capital Used





Higher leverage = bigger trades, but also bigger risk.





Margin is the money locked by your broker when you open a trade.





If your losses get too big, a margin call can close your trades.





MT5 shows your margin and free margin live in the Terminal window.









A – The Idea in Simple Words

Leverage is like a loan from your broker that lets you trade more than you have.

If you have $100 and leverage 1:100, you can control $10,000 in the market.

Margin is the part of your money that is locked as a guarantee for that trade.

The rest of your balance is called free margin — money you can still use for new trades or to absorb losses.

Too much leverage can wipe out your account quickly if the market moves against you.

B – MT5 Steps to Check Leverage and Margin

Open MT5 and log in to your account.



Go to the Terminal window (Ctrl+T).



Click the Trade tab.



Look for:



Balance (total funds)





Equity (Balance ± open trade profits/losses)





Margin (money locked for open trades)





Free Margin (Equity – Margin)





Margin Level (% = Equity ÷ Margin × 100)



Your account leverage is set by your broker — you can check it in your account details.





C – Quick Example with Numbers



You have: You have:

Account balance = $1,000





Leverage = 1:100





You open 1 lot EURUSD (100,000 units)





Required Margin = 100,000 ÷ 100 = 1,000 EUR (~$1,000 USD)

Term Value Balance $1,000 Position Size $100,000 Leverage 1:100 Margin $1,000

Here, your entire balance is used as margin — no free margin left for more trades.

D – Common Mistakes & Fixes

Using too much leverage → Use smaller lot sizes to reduce risk.





Not checking free margin → Always keep some free margin to handle losses.





Confusing margin with fees → Margin is not a cost; it’s a locked deposit.





Ignoring margin level % → If it drops too low, you risk a margin call.





Trading multiple pairs without tracking margin → Can quickly over-leverage you.





E – If You Use My Tools (Optional)

Some of my MT5 indicators display margin level, free margin, and risk per trade directly on your chart.





Mini-Glossary

Leverage: A ratio showing how much larger your trades are compared to your capital.





Margin: Money set aside by your broker when you open a trade.





Free Margin: Equity minus margin — money still available for trading.





Margin Level: Equity ÷ Margin × 100.





Equity: Your balance plus or minus open trade results.





Balance: Total money in your account (no open trades).





Margin Call: Broker action when your margin level is too low.





Checklist

Know your account leverage.





Check margin before opening trades.





Keep free margin available.





Watch margin level % to avoid margin calls.





Use smaller positions if risk feels too high.



