Risk-to-Reward in Forex: Why Fixed Ratios Fail

The math looks good — until the market disagrees.

The Promise of the Perfect Ratio

If you’ve read any trading book or watched a YouTube guru, you’ve heard it:

“Always aim for a 1:2 or 1:3 risk-to-reward ratio.”

It sounds bulletproof. Risk 1 to make 2 or 3? Easy math.

But here’s the problem: the market doesn’t care about your ratio.

I’ve seen countless traders force this rule into their EAs — and end up with systems that look amazing on paper but collapse in live trading.

Why Fixed Ratios Break in Real Conditions

1. Market Structure Is Not Symmetrical

Price rarely moves in neat multiples of your stop loss. Forcing a fixed target often means you exit too late or too early.

2. Higher Targets Reduce Win Rate

If your TP is 3x your SL, you’ll win less often. That’s fine for some strategies — but deadly for others.

3. Fixed R:R Ignores Volatility

A 20-pip SL means very different things in a calm Asian session vs a volatile NY open.

4. It Creates Emotional Pressure

Longer time in trades = more stress, more temptation to close early.

The Hidden Hero: Expectancy

Instead of obsessing over the ratio, focus on expectancy:

Expectancy = (Win% × Avg Win) − (Loss% × Avg Loss)

An EA with 90% win rate and a 0.7:1 R:R can easily outperform one with 40% win rate and 3:1 R:R — if the math works out.

A Real Example from Our Low-Drawdown EA

Win rate: ~92%

~92% Average R:R: 0.6:1

0.6:1 Live DD: 6–8%

6–8% Monthly growth: Consistent single digits, compounding steadily

Most traders would reject that R:R instantly — until they see the equity curve.

How to Think About R:R for EAs

✅ Adapt Targets to Market Conditions

Let volatility, not fixed numbers, decide your TP.

✅ Prioritize Stability Over “Big Wins”

A steady curve beats a rollercoaster, especially for funded accounts.

✅ Test Multiple R:R Scenarios

Don’t just test 1:2. Try dynamic trailing stops, partial closes, or ATR-based targets.

✅ Match R:R to Strategy Logic

Mean-reversion strategies work better with smaller targets. Trend-following can go bigger — if you can handle lower win rates.

Why This Matters for You

If you’re chasing a fixed ratio because “that’s what pros do,” you might be sabotaging a perfectly good EA.

Instead, design or choose bots based on robust expectancy — the kind that survives in real markets.

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