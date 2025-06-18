Write to AI - New V1.3 UPDATE!!

johnny7777 #

one thing bothering me about aria is that it uses old indicators. ma rsi stochastic macd bollinger as well as good stuff like atr fibo and volatility . it doesnt seem to be incorporating order flow, volume or using level 2 futures data and volume delta etc. can you discuss that please? one thing bothering me about aria is that it uses old indicators. ma rsi stochastic macd bollinger as well as good stuff like atr fibo and volatility . it doesnt seem to be incorporating order flow, volume or using level 2 futures data and volume delta etc. can you discuss that please?

Hi Johnny! Thank you so much for your input, we truly appreciate it!

ARIA is currently in its foundation phase (V1), and all suggestions are more than welcome. Some traders prefer the indicators you mentioned, while others might fully agree with your perspective — and that’s exactly why feedback like yours is so valuable.

These elements can definitely be implemented. So if you've already purchased ARIA, feel free to message us privately to join our Founders Group, this is where we openly debate and vote on the direction of upcoming versions. Everything discussed and approved there goes straight into the official roadmap.

In just a few days, we’ll be publishing the full list of upgrades selected by the Founders for V2, and I can already tell you, it’s far more than what was originally planned 😄

Thanks again for taking the time to share your ideas!

Best regards,

binaryforexea team