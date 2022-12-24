0
3 150
TOP 5 of our indicators for intraday scalping.
In this post, we will make a short rating of our scalping indicators. This will be the TOP 5 indicators that we recommend using for intraday trading.
№5 "Arrow 100 pips" indicator https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/88651
- This is an inexpensive indicator that shows the price reversal points with arrows. Scalping indicator for any currency pair and any timeframe. The indicator shows with arrows the likely price reversal points based on the laws of market regularity. The indicator does not redraw its signals. When an arrow appears, the indicator can send a signal to the trader on a mobile phone, as well as on email. The indicator is very easy to set up. It has only one parameter for setting signals "Period". By changing this parameter, you will change the accuracy of the indicator signals and the number.
№4 "M1 TickTok" indicator https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/89112
- Scalping indicator 2 in 1. Buying this indicator, you get an automatic robot as a gift! Automatic system for searching for price reversal points. The indicator with dots on the chart of a currency pair shows the likely reversal points of the price movement. A red dot indicates a reversal of the movement down, and a blue dot indicates a reversal in the price movement up. The indicator is great for intraday trading using a scalping strategy. Ideally combined with channel indicators. When the channel indicator shows a downtrend and M1 TickTok draws a red dot, sell. And when the channel indicator shows an uptrend and the M1 TickTok indicator draws a blue dot, we buy.
№3 "M5 scalping system" indicator https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/85866
- A ready-made trading system that shows with arrows when to buy and when to sell. The indicator does not redraw its arrows. Shows signals with 94% accuracy. Works on all currency pairs and all timeframes (recommended timeframes M5, M15, M30, H1). This is a ready-made trading system that trades according to the scalping strategy. The intraday indicator shows a large number of signals on the M5 and M15 timeframes.
№2 Indicator "Forex Gump Trend" https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/84748
- An indicator that perfectly shows the direction of the trend. Just trade in the direction of the trend. Forex Gump Trend is a universal indicator for highly effective determination of the trend direction. If you identify the trend correctly, this is 95% of trading success, because you will be able to open trades in the direction of the price movement and benefit from it. The Forex Gump Trend indicator helps traders with a high degree of efficiency to determine the current trend direction, as well as trend reversal points. The direction of the trend is shown by colored lines on the chart, and the trend reversal points are shown by arrows. The indicator has many settings, which allows you to use it on almost all timeframes and all currency pairs.
№1 "Pro Scalper Turbo" indicator https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/91208
- The honorable first place belongs to our new development, which combines several scalping trading algorithms. Shows price reversal points with arrows. Works on all timeframes and all currency pairs. Suitable for both scalping and long-term trading. When the blue arrow appears, you need to open a buy order. When the red arrow appears, you need to open a sell order. Recommended timeframes M5, M15, H1, H4. The indicator shows the best results on GBPUSD, XAUUSD, EURUSD, USDJPY, AUDUSD, USDCHF, EURGBP, EURJPY, EURCHF and other major pairs.
- And as a gift to this indicator, we give a robot https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/90591