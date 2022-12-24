TOP 5 of our indicators for intraday scalping.

In this post, we will make a short rating of our scalping indicators. This will be the TOP 5 indicators that we recommend using for intraday trading.

№5 "Arrow 100 pips" indicator https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/88651

This is an inexpensive indicator that shows the price reversal points with arrows. Scalping indicator for any currency pair and any timeframe. The indicator shows with arrows the likely price reversal points based on the laws of market regularity. The indicator does not redraw its signals. When an arrow appears, the indicator can send a signal to the trader on a mobile phone, as well as on email. The indicator is very easy to set up. It has only one parameter for setting signals "Period". By changing this parameter, you will change the accuracy of the indicator signals and the number.