🔧 Fine-Tuning Your RSI Master EP1 – With Real Examples & Dynamic Trendline Power

Unlock the full potential of RSI Master EP1 through strategic fine-tuning and dynamic trend-based logic.





🧠 Why Fine-Tuning Matters

Even though RSI Master EP1 works right out of the box, real performance comes from tuning it to market behavior, your personal risk profile, and trading pair. With the new Built-in Dynamic Trendline, you now have structure + momentum in one package.

Let’s walk through each area — with real examples you can test.





1️⃣ RSI Strategy Selection

Customize signal logic using Strategy Codes (311-01 to 311-18)

✅ Example #1: Trend-following RSI

Strategy IDs: 311-07 → RSI crosses above 50

311-13 → RSI slope upward

📌 Explanation:

These combined signal strong upward momentum and confirm trend continuation.

📈 How to use:

Use this setup on trending pairs like XAUUSD-H1.

You’ll catch breakouts or mid-trend entries while filtering out weak signals.





✅ Example #2: Reversal from Oversold

Strategy IDs: 311-11 → RSI crosses above lower level (e.g., from <30 to >30)

311-13 → RSI slope upward

📌 Explanation:

Ideal for picking bottoms after price hits oversold and starts bouncing up.

📉 Best on: Range pairs like EURUSD M30–H1

Pair with tight stop loss and trailing stop to lock profits quickly.





✅ Example #3: Short-term vs Long-term RSI

Strategy IDs: 311-17 → RSI1 cross above RSI2

311-01 → RSI1 > 50

📌 Explanation:

Fast RSI showing strength compared to a slow RSI = early bullish signal.

📌 Best on: GOLD M15–H1





2️⃣ Built-in Dynamic Trendline

Add price structure as confirmation

✅ Example: Breakout Confirmation

Strategy ID: 605-03 → Price crosses above ascending trendline Use with RSI (e.g. 311-07, RSI crosses above 50)

📌 Explanation:

When price breaks a dynamic trendline and RSI confirms momentum, the entry is stronger.

📈 Setup:

Timeframe: XAUUSD H1

RSI Strategy: 311-07 + 605-03

TP: 1000 points

SL: 800 points

Trailing Stop: Start 400, Stop 300

📊 This combo improves entry timing and avoids false RSI signals in sideways markets.





3️⃣ TP / SL / Trailing Stop Settings

✅ Example: Gold Trend-Rider

Scenario: You expect a long breakout move

📌 Settings:

TP = 1500 points

SL = 1000 points

Trailing Stop: Start = 450 Stop = 350



📈 Result:

Lets your trade breathe

Locks in profit when price runs

Protects against sudden reversals after breakout

💡 Great with RSI cross + trendline breakout setups





4️⃣ Grid & DDR (Drawdown Reduction)

✅ Example: Smart Partial Profit Using DDR

EA Logic: Close 1st + last order when combined profit ≥ X% of last order

📌 Settings:

Active if order no. ≥ 4

% Profit ≥ 1.5

📊 Sample:

Order PnL #1 +10 #4 +20

→ Combined = 30

→ % of #4’s profit = (30/20) × 100 = 150% ✅

EA closes both #1 and #4 → Lock partial profit, reduce exposure

📌 Use Case:

In volatile markets like XAUUSD, this helps trim risk without waiting for full basket TP





5️⃣ Lot Size & Risk Management

✅ Example: Adaptive Lot Sizing for Small Accounts

📌 Settings:

Initial Lot = 0.01

Auto Lot: 1 lot per $5000

Multiplier = 1.5

Max Lot = 0.3

📌 Logic:

Starts small, grows with account, caps risk exposure in large drawdowns.

🧠 Use on accounts starting from $300–$1000 (Cent account recommended for beginners)





6️⃣ Backtesting & Optimization Tips

✅ Example: Gold H1 Optimization Steps

Choose logic (e.g. 311-07 + 605-03) Backtest fixed lot = 0.1 Adjust TP/SL distance by 200–300 points at a time Observe: Win rate

Max drawdown

Profit factor Save preset that fits your style (conservative / aggressive)

🧪 Tools: MT5 Strategy Tester + Visual Mode = your best friend





🎯 Final Example: RSI + Trendline Smart Entry

Setting Value Buy Strategy 311-07 + 605-03 RSI Period 14 RSI Upper/Lower 70 / 30 TP / SL 1200 / 1000 TS Start / Stop 450 / 350 Grid Distance 250 DDR Enable at 4 orders, % Profit ≥ 1.5 Auto Lot 1 lot per $500 Max Lot 0.5

🎯 Works beautifully on XAUUSD H1 or even GBPJPY



🚀 Final Thoughts

Fine-tuning RSI Master EP1 lets you turn a basic RSI bot into a professional-grade strategy engine — especially with the new Dynamic Trendline support.

With careful logic pairing, proper SL/TP, and smart grid/DD management, you can confidently trade both trending and ranging markets.















