All Blogs / Analytics & Forecasts All Blogs Analytics & ForecastsWeekly TrendsForecastsTrading SystemsMy TradingChartsTrading StrategiesStatisticsTrading IdeasScalpingNeural NetworksWave CountMarket NewsCurrencyMetalsCrude OilCompany NewsEventsBanksBrokersLaw/RegulationsOther Rules Analytics & Forecasts Chaos and order. 7 December 2022, 12:01 Andrey Niroba 0 148 This video defines chaos and order in the fractal structure of an attractor, which is formed by dynamic fractals. #forex, Fractal, chaos To add comments, please log in or register How to Use a Demo Trading Account the Right Way Trading Systems 39 0 1 Support And Resistance For Beginners Trading Systems 60 0 1 Are Expert Advisors Really Profitable? Trading Systems 48 0 1 What is an Expert Advisor? Trading Systems 47 0 1 The Psychology of Consistency Trading Systems 65 0 Ashinton: More Than Trading Software Trading Systems 67 0 What I Learned Building a Multi-Symbol Scanner (Including a Real Broker Surprise) Analytics & Forecasts 40 0 Global Investing FX Terminal in Live Use: One Month on a Small Real Account Trading Systems 90 0 How to Trade High-Impact News with Pending Orders in MetaTrader 5 Analytics & Forecasts 143 2 1 Understanding Drawdown: What EA Buyers Should Check Before Purchasing Analytics & Forecasts 98 0 1 A Winning Trade Can Be a Bad Trade: Why Process Matters More Than One Outcome Analytics & Forecasts 16 0 How to Protect Your Profits Automatically: A Trailing Stop and Breakeven Manager for MT4 and MT5 Other 26 0 Gold Held the Breakout This Week — And the Quiet Part Is Where the Edge Lives Analytics & Forecasts 32 0 Forex and Crypto Forecast for 17–21 August 2026 Analytics & Forecasts 27 0 Funded Gold: Trading Results for August 10–14 on XAUUSD Trading Systems 25 0 The Set File I'm Actually Trading With Trading Strategies 27 0 1 Gold Trading Sessions: When XAUUSD Actually Moves (And When Your EA Should Sit Out) My Trading 32 0 1.1 Is Live | Today Is $170 Trading Systems 25 0 1 235 +$73 today on CAD/CHF M5. No AI. No bots. Just one indicator. 44 Strategy Ledger – Complete User Manual 69 Lucky Gold Mining — Automated XAUUSD Trading System forex technical analysis eurusd EUR/USD gbpusd gold usdjpy GBP/USD usd/jpy usd Trading AUD/USD usd/chf S&P 500 forecast usd/cad Fed bitcoin Fxwirepro dax fundamental analysis VistaBrokers Gold spot ($) Silver spot ($) Crude Oil (WTI) USD/TRY audusd EUR forex news ECB