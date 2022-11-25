All Blogs / Analytics & Forecasts All Blogs Analytics & ForecastsWeekly TrendsForecastsTrading SystemsMy TradingChartsTrading StrategiesStatisticsTrading IdeasScalpingNeural NetworksWave CountMarket NewsCurrencyMetalsCrude OilCompany NewsEventsBanksBrokersLaw/RegulationsOther Rules Analytics & Forecasts Analysis of US macroeconomic indicators. 25 November 2022, 15:28 Andrey Niroba 0 148 The decline of the USA is a matter of course... #USA, global crisis, World War To add comments, please log in or register IEA predicts excess oil supply in 2024, even with extension of cuts by OPEC+ Crude Oil 474 0 COLLINS, FROM THE FED, SAYS HE IS NOT READY TO SAY THAT THE CYCLE OF HIGH INTEREST INTERESTS HAS ENDED Company News 544 0 1 XI JINPING DEFENDS CHINA'S COOPERATION WITH THE USA, BUT DEMANDS 'MUTUAL RESPECT' Company News 355 0 HACKER ATTACK ON CHINA'S LARGEST BANK MAY HAVE IMPACTED US TREASURY Banks 490 0 Gold closes down for the eighth session in a row; breaking yields us takes metal from the minimum. Metals 475 0 1 BIDEN SAYS XI JINPING IS A “DICTATOR” HOURS AFTER MEETING WITH THE CHINESE LEADER Market News 348 0 US inflation. Good growth prospects. Analytics & Forecasts 266 0 Analysis of US macroeconomic indicators. Analytics & Forecasts 148 0 EXCLUSIVE! TRUMP ACTIVATES U.S. MARINE RESERVES FOR ‘EMERGENCY WITHIN THE UNITED STATES’ TO STOP ILLEGAL COUP Other 193 0 2 Oil reserves in the US increased last week: API Analytics & Forecasts 193 0 3 A Winning Trade Can Be a Bad Trade: Why Process Matters More Than One Outcome Analytics & Forecasts 15 0 How to Protect Your Profits Automatically: A Trailing Stop and Breakeven Manager for MT4 and MT5 Other 26 0 Gold Held the Breakout This Week — And the Quiet Part Is Where the Edge Lives Analytics & Forecasts 32 0 Forex and Crypto Forecast for 17–21 August 2026 Analytics & Forecasts 27 0 Funded Gold: Trading Results for August 10–14 on XAUUSD Trading Systems 25 0 The Set File I'm Actually Trading With Trading Strategies 27 0 1 Gold Trading Sessions: When XAUUSD Actually Moves (And When Your EA Should Sit Out) My Trading 32 0 1.1 Is Live | Today Is $170 Trading Systems 25 0 1 235 +$73 today on CAD/CHF M5. No AI. No bots. Just one indicator. 44 Strategy Ledger – Complete User Manual 69 Lucky Gold Mining — Automated XAUUSD Trading System forex technical analysis eurusd EUR/USD gbpusd gold usdjpy GBP/USD usd/jpy usd Trading AUD/USD usd/chf S&P 500 forecast usd/cad Fed bitcoin Fxwirepro dax fundamental analysis VistaBrokers Gold spot ($) Silver spot ($) Crude Oil (WTI) USD/TRY audusd EUR forex news ECB