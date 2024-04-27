MT5 ROBOTS Advanced Ai





Welcome to the World's Top and Most Advanced Trading!



We are presenting you, the most reliable trading systems for your ultimate success.









Get the complete system with indicators, robots and Live Training.

Generated 242% return in 9 months FX Blue - Ali Ai Trading

Get the ability and advanced systems with most simplified training for a most successful career in the field of trading.

Course Contents:

1. Live Online Training

Foundations



Psychology



Technical

Fundamental

Risk Management

System Management

2. Robots

Black Hawk Ai ( Multi Currency | Multi Asset | Portfolio Trading )



3. Advanced Ai Zone Pro Indicators (Based on Our Advanced intelligence)



Ai Trend



Ai Extreme

Ai Trend Lines

Ai Pivots



Course Duration:

2 Months

Last Date of Admission:

3 May 2024





5 May 2024

With over 9 years of experience, the efforts, the courage and the devotion, we are now on the great milestone with an amazing trading system. The system is comprised of indicators, a robot team and truly amazing Advanced Intelligence. Our Ai is different from others as it is truly Advanced intelligence and not the Artificial intelligence only. Advanced intelligence is, where all the robots and indicators are at the highest level of technical achievement and also have the crux of experience revolving around the Workflows, Rules and the Human intelligence pivotal position.

No matter where the price will go, the system adapts to the current market condition and will take full benefit of it. The profit and losses together will create Ultimate Success.

No size fits to all and no robot could do everything. Every person will have different targets and different plans. Everyone will have a different psychology and will be on a different Stage and level in life.

So, What we have done is, we have created a package with live training and a complete system for success, which incorporates every level with Advanced Intelligence Workflows, Special indicators and a Team of Amazing Robots. What makes this amazing and wonderful is the success with truly amazing Simplicity. On top of it, to the point Live Training will transfer most important knowledge in simple way. It all adapts to every person's needs and Psychology, from ultra low level risk to highest risks of Sports Mode Trading.



We have divided the system in two following parts:

1. Systematic Master Trading

2. Perfect Automated Trading

In systematic master trading the system will Generate and present you, Hundreds of trading opportunities for your own Master Analysis based on A dvanced i ntelligence Workflows. Get the Signals on your chart, phone or email and turn on your robots for wonderful trading.



dvanced ntelligence Workflows. Get the Signals on your chart, phone or email and turn on your robots for wonderful trading. In perfect automated trading, all you have to do is to turn on your robots for an amazing trading experience.

For a limited time you can get the Complete System on a Discounted Price

Live Training Sessions with to the point perfect knowledge A Pack of Advanced Robots

A set of wonderful indicators with Advanced Intelligence Workflows



From beginner to advanced level the live training will ensure the Ultimate Success.



It is a set of rules, workflows, crux of experience and systematic management to be successful.





In systematic master trading one will get the signals, analyze those and then will perform trading with robots team. Following is the result of a typical trading. Indicators generated the Signal, Based of rules workflows and analysis robots were turned on for the following result:



GBPUSD result:



Following is the result on US30 in six months:



Just press the button and start wonderful trading!

In Perfect Automated Trading, Robots were turned on for following result:







