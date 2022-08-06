NewWave EA - Trading results and statistics on different settings. I use only REAL accounts.

Dear friends!

I present to your attention my new trading expert advisor NewWave

Like of all my Expert Advisors, it is fully automated and does not require manual intervention. Just install it, if you wish, download the file with the settings you like and that's all.





Link to the Expert Advisor for the MT4 platform - https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/81328

Link to the Expert Advisor for the new MT5 platform - https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/81132





The algorithms of both versions are completely identical.

You can use any version, depending on personal preference.





At the moment I am using four different settings for this EA. The files with my settings can be found at the bottom of this article.





You can see the statistics of my public signals at the links:



1. Signal using my favorite settings for EURUSD - https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/1359024

2. Signal with settings for the EURGBP pair - https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/1493884

3. Signal using conservative settings for the EURUSD pair - https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/1529226

4. Signal using the default settings for the EURUSD pair - https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/1519193

5. Another one of my accounts, completely new. The settings are the same as in the first signal - https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/1640151



Now let's go through the results of the Expert Advisor on each signal.

Since the Expert Advisor is quite new, the statistics of its work are not very large yet. At the time of writing this article, I already have the results of this EA for 7 months. This is on a real account that I opened, even before the EA was published in the market.





The first signal is using my personal settings for EURUSD.

Optimization was performed on the new MT5 platform.



















Below is the complete statistics for this signal. The profit factor is 4.43!







The distribution of profits by months in a more visual form.





The average profit per month was 17.47% for seven months.













And one more statistic of this signal, but from another monitoring service.

















The next signal - the EA is trading on the EURGBP pair.

The settings that I use are at the bottom of the article.

















Average monthly profit is 14.88% after four months.





Full statistics for this account are below.

The profit factor is 4.81!









And the statistics of this signal, from another monitoring service.















My third signal is trading on the EURUSD pair, but using settings that have been optimized over a longer period. , but using settings that have been optimized over a longer period.





More precisely, the optimization period from January 2017 to April 2022.

More conservative settings, so to speak.













Full signal statistics.

The Profit Factor value is 3.78!











And monitoring this account from another resource.













My fourth signal is also trading on the EURUSD pair, but with default settings.





These are the settings with which the adviser is published in the market.

But I like the settings from the first signal better :-)























Four of my public accounts on one graph.





And a brief comparative statistics of all these signals.















Link to the Expert Advisor for the MT4 platform - https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/81328

Link to the Expert Advisor for the new MT5 platform - https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/81132





If you have any questions, please send me a private message and I will answer you.



I wish success to all of you in trading.

Best regards, Sergey.



