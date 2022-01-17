All Blogs / My Trading / Trading Strategies All Blogs Analytics & ForecastsWeekly TrendsForecastsTrading SystemsMy TradingChartsTrading StrategiesStatisticsTrading IdeasScalpingNeural NetworksWave CountMarket NewsCurrencyMetalsCrude OilCompany NewsEventsBanksBrokersLaw/RegulationsOther Rules Trading Strategies Owl Craft Pro EA - Monte Carlo Analysis 17 January 2022, 05:33 Philip Pankaj Suthagar 0 300 Statistics: Owl Craft Pro MT5 : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/76255/ #forex EA, OWL CRAFT EA, MT5 EA, BEST SCALPER EA Source To add comments, please log in or register When the reasoning holds and the catalyst doesn't Trading Systems 61 0 Fundamentals decide, technicals execute: how Tefkir turns an event into a trade Trading Systems 79 0 Glassbox, not blackbox: why every Tefkir trade shows its reasoning Trading Systems 59 0 2 From New Launch to MT5 Best Seller: Smart Gold Hunter Reaches #8 in MQL5 Market and Global Rank #16 Trading Systems 510 0 2 MT5 Expert Advisor Common Settings Guide – AI Filter, News Protection, Smart Lot & Prop Firm Rules Trading Systems 281 0 2 The Importance of Risk Management in Automated Trading Analytics & Forecasts 98 1 2 Why a Forex EA Should Not Trade Every Day Trading Strategies 89 0 1 Aletheia Becomes Tefkir: Public Testing for v4 Is Now Open Trading Systems 93 0 1 Can a Broker Deposit Bonus Really Protect Your Account During Drawdown? Company News 257 0 VEX GOLD EA - User Guide Trading Systems 504 0 1 Adding a Third Strategy Cut Our Drawdown from 39.8% to 27.2% Without Touching the Other Two Trading Strategies 21 0 +12.8% in One Week. But Profit Is Not the Most Important Thing. Statistics 31 0 Thank You to the MQL5 Community MoonDog EA My Trading 39 1 4 5 Mistakes Traders Make in Their First Year With AI EAs (And The Free Fix) My Trading 30 0 How to run my EA My Trading 32 0 How to Trade the Squeeze: A Volatility + Momentum Strategy with Squeeze Momentum Pro Trading Strategies 44 0 1 I Published the 17-Trade XAUUSD M5 Test on 22 August. Today, the Setup Appeared Again in Real Time. Trading Strategies 42 0 1 Eight Days Of This Kind Of Price Left Trading Strategies 34 0 1 The Version Of You Three Months From Now Trading Strategies 34 0 1 Overbought is not always 70, matching RSI thresholds to the market regime Trading Systems 10 0 One Week Left Analytics & Forecasts 9 0 1 MT5 Trade Copier Real-Time SL/TP Synchronization: Keeping Every Receiver in Sync Other 16 0 Analysis of margin levels for August 25, 2026 XAUUSD Analytics & Forecasts 21 0 Testing in visual mode Other 18 0 1 Indicator Overview & What It Does Trading Systems 21 0 The Data Pipeline Behind Reliable MT5 AI Models Trading Ideas 23 0 1 Stock Market News - Bond Market - Currencies Markets: The Execution Logic Blind Spot Market News 20 0 708 Smart Gold Hunter Ultimate Edition 99 Grid Scalper Pro MT5: An Adaptive Grid Architecture for MetaTrader 5 39 Thank You to the MQL5 Community MoonDog EA forex technical analysis eurusd EUR/USD gbpusd gold usdjpy GBP/USD usd/jpy usd Trading AUD/USD usd/chf S&P 500 forecast usd/cad Fed bitcoin Fxwirepro dax fundamental analysis VistaBrokers Gold spot ($) Silver spot ($) Crude Oil (WTI) USD/TRY audusd EUR forex news ECB