THESTRAT PATTERN BOOK - TRADABLE PATTERNS FOR ALL TIMEFRAMES

In our previous post, we gave a brief overview of TheStrat, with links to more details. Several people have suggested we put the Pattern Book here so more people can find it.

Always eager to help our lovely customers, here you go, hope it helps!





TheStrat Patterns



We provide a free, no strings attached, download of TheStrat Patterns Book in PDF format here:

https://bit.ly/strat-pattern-book





Here's a preview image, but the PDF is clearer, and scalable if you want to print it out in large size.





Additional Information

For more information about TheStrat, visit www.thestrat-indicators.com/about



If you find this document useful, you might find the following of interest







TheStrat Candles

- Labels the candles on your chart according to TheStrat candle types

- www.thestrat-indicators.com/candles

- MT4: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/66288

- MT5: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/67132

TheStrat Levels

- Shows trade entry points as levels on your chart, with potential targets and stops too.

- www.thestrat-indicators.com/levels

- MT4: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/65909

- MT5: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/67133

TheStrat TFC Monitor

- Shows the current candle state for multiple timeframes on your chart.

- www.thestrat-indicators.com/tfc

- MT4: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/67410

- MT5: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/67418

TheStrat FTFC

- Shows Full Time Frame Continuity state on your chart as a band with upper and lower levels.

- www.thestrat-indicators.com/ftfc

- MT4: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/66295

- MT5: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/67134

TheStrat Monitor

- Shows all the details for multiple symbols on one screen, giving the candle type, state and any patterns in-force or actionable.

- www.thestrat-indicators.com/monitor

- MT4: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/67375

- MT5: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/67376



