TheStrat Pattern Book - Tradable patterns for all timeframes
Trading Systems

TheStrat Pattern Book - Tradable patterns for all timeframes

2 November 2021, 17:25
Robert Gerald Wood
Robert Gerald Wood
0
7 182

THESTRAT PATTERN BOOK - TRADABLE PATTERNS FOR ALL TIMEFRAMES

In our previous post, we gave a brief overview of TheStrat, with links to more details. Several people have suggested we put the Pattern Book here so more people can find it.

Always eager to help our lovely customers, here you go, hope it helps!


TheStrat Patterns

We provide a free, no strings attached, download of TheStrat Patterns Book in PDF format here:

https://bit.ly/strat-pattern-book


Here's a preview image, but the PDF is clearer, and scalable if you want to print it out in large size.

TheStrat Patterns Book


Additional Information

For more information about TheStrat, visit www.thestrat-indicators.com/about


If you find this document useful, you might find the following of interest
TheStrat Candles

 - Labels the candles on your chart according to TheStrat candle types 

 - www.thestrat-indicators.com/candles

 - MT4https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/66288

 - MT5https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/67132


TheStrat Levels

 - Shows trade entry points as levels on your chart, with potential targets and stops too.

 - www.thestrat-indicators.com/levels 

 - MT4https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/65909

 - MT5https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/67133


TheStrat TFC Monitor

 - Shows the current candle state for multiple timeframes on your chart.

 - www.thestrat-indicators.com/tfc 

 - MT4https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/67410

 - MT5https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/67418


TheStrat FTFC

 - Shows Full Time Frame Continuity state on your chart as a band with upper and lower levels.

 - www.thestrat-indicators.com/ftfc 

 - MT4https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/66295

 - MT5https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/67134


TheStrat Monitor

 - Shows all the details for multiple symbols on one screen, giving the candle type, state and any patterns in-force or actionable.

 - www.thestrat-indicators.com/monitor

 - MT4https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/67375

 - MT5https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/67376


#TheStrat