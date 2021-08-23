how-to-install BuySellSeriesEA forex Robot

best timeframe





it auto adjust to any timeframe but i use in 1hr

why to control the trade view of the EA..







can i increase my lotsize if i have big fund?





yes but you must adjust this things below



once you make a changes in

startlot

you must also adjust the following...



threshold

,

thresholdMM

,

CloseCtr





Now how to get the proper settings to your deposited fund...just do this..





for Example i deposited $1000 and want to know exact setting to the balance

StartLot x threshold = 5

0.10 x 0.5 = 5



StartLot x thresholdMM = 3

0.10 x 0.3 = 3



StartLot x CloseCtr = 3

0.10 x 0.3 = 3

thats just it very simple.









starting from 100$

StartLot=0.01

input double threshold= 0.5;

input double thresholdMM= 0.3;

input double CloseCtr = 0.3;





starting from 200$

StartLot=0.02

input double threshold= 1;

input double thresholdMM= 0.6;

input double CloseCtr = 0.6;





starting from 300$

StartLot=0.03

input double threshold= 1.5;

input double thresholdMM= 0.9;

input double CloseCtr = 0.9;





starting from 400$

StartLot=0.04

input double threshold= 2;

input double thresholdMM= 1.2;

input double CloseCtr = 1.2; etc











important settings of the EA....







we have 2 types of risk settings





default settings and defined settings





on default settings you use the EA exact parameter settings describe for your balance amount



but on defined settings you define or adjust the parameter settings described for you balance amount to lower or increase risk













how to lower my drawdown/risk





this can be major question when it comes to trading,but in BuySellSeriesEA you decide amount you earn and drawdown.

naturally using this EA normal settings on each described balance, you will get normal drawdown as a trader and your monthly

profit/monthly percentage can be any amount ranging from 100% and above,however will be determined by market volatility per given month.



but if you want to earn decent profit like 10% monthly and above with low to zero drawdown/risk you can use

100$ settings on 1000$,800$,500$ balance etc or 200$ settings on 1000$,800$,500$ balance etc.

note your drawdown/monthly percentage profit is determined by the settings you use on each balance amount.

but over all system is very profitable and safe.







Knowing the functions of the BuySellSeriesEA





Buy=true: here it means the EA is enable for buy positions false means no buying position allowed

Sell=true: here it means the EA is enable for sell positions false means no selling position allowed



SelectorPoint = 1: starts from 1pips

SelectorLimit = 50: to 50pips



Speedcheck = 2: this parameter monitor the open position and restricts the next position from open close to other already open positions,meaning it shouldnt be less than 2pips spaced.



BuySellSeries=30: no more than 30 positions else stop



TradeStartHour=01: time you want the EA to start opening positions



TradeEndHour=23 : time you want the EA to stop opening positions



weekDay=5 : the EA should only trade from monday to friday only



UseLossAmount=false : the amount you are willing to loss if trade go against you,default is "false" meaning its disabled to enable it put it "true|



LossAmount=100 : here you then enter amount you are willing to loss if "UseLossAmount" is "true"/enabled but default is disabled.enable if you need it.



StartLot=0.01 : here where you set your lotsize base on your deposited capital



UseTP=false : here you can enable TP if you need it but its "false"/disabled by default



TakeProfit=200 : here you set TP value you want if you enabled "UseTP"



UseHiddenTP=false : here you use hidden takeprofit,which can not be seen by your broker,but activates when the value you set reach...



HiddenTP=100 : here you set the amount you want..



UseDDPercentClose = false : here if enable determine amount you are willing to loss on trade is it goes against you..



DrawdownPercent = 50.0 : here you set the value of amount you are willing to loss if enabled

UseDDManager = "true" : here if enable is a tool that monitors DrawDown on your open positions,if set to "true" activates once amount of certain positions is opened,its main functions is to close your positions on certain profit or lose level ..



DDManager = 10.0 : here you set the amount of trade allowed to open before it auto activates for monitor,mainly helps during drawdown...



UsethresholdGlobal = true : here is the exit system of the EA,it handle special parameters



threshold= 0.5 : here you set the minimum value of "UsethresholdGlobal" if enable and minimum set is 0.5,meaning dont close less than 0.5



UsethresholdGlobalWeek = false : if set anable it close out all positions once its friday.profit or loss.



UsethresholdGlobalMicro = false: here if enabled, you are using "UsethresholdGlobalMicro" on advance closing system on the EA and the value is "thresholdMM=0.3" if enable and minimum set is 0.3,meaning dont close less than 0.3,but here its based on the trend position may close trades late because of high profit target of its nature,it make more profit in pip more than "UsethresholdGlobalMini" per trade but "UsethresholdGlobalMini" have less drawdown and likely quick close open position,cause it close trades more quicker than "UsethresholdGlobalMicro"



UsethresholdGlobalMini = true: here if enabled, you are using "UsethresholdGlobalMini" on actual closing system on the EA and the value is "thresholdMM=0.3" if enable and minimum set is 0.3,meaning closes positions on value not less than 0.3,but here its based on the trend position but close trades quicker than than "UsethresholdGlobalMicro", because of high actual profit target of thresholdMM= 0.3 which not always can be higher,its profit can be higher or lower than "UsethresholdGlobalMicro" because it close trade quicker and on time than "UsethresholdGlobalMicro".



thresholdMM= 0.3: this are minimum values of UsethresholdGlobalMicro and UsethresholdGlobalMini set values.

conclusion is you can make more good backtest with "UsethresholdGlobalMini " which may or may not be more profitable than "UsethresholdGlobalMicro". settings in real forward testing,but may have good backtest curve than "UsethresholdGlobalMicro",but both parameter are all good and profitable it depends on how you want to use it.



you may decide to use "UsethresholdGlobalMini" settings on small balance account and "UsethresholdGlobalMicro" on big account but all is good in any account..



UseCloseTime = true: if enable watching positions to close it when reverse is seen if enabled



UseCloseCtr = PERIOD_H4 : this is time it checks on to see any retracing trend or value



CloseTimeP = true : if anabled closes the trade once it reverse with special parameter



CloseTimeS = false: if anabled closes the trade once it reverse with special parameter



CloseCtr = 0.3: this are values "UseCloseTime" if its anabled.



TradeTimeCheck=01: checks time it start monitoring the open positions for close if the "UseCloseTime" is enable.

TradeCloseTime=23: checks time it actual close the open positions which must not exceed this time,Note if "UseCloseTime" is anable





maxspread=20: here is the default spread on the EA which is 2pips spread,you can increase if your broker has higher spread but 2pips are normal



Multiplier=1.5: this are value that calculates martingale counts(dont touch;but touch if you like martingale systems and want to decide amount it increases on lotstep



DeepLevel=100: here amount of martingale count on open positions which should not exceed 100 positions,but pls leave it you dont need to adjust any thing.



Slippage=3: slippage is amount of time taken before positions was actually open some broker will keep reqouting till the EA forfeits the position once it above 3pips difference from original price ordered,but if you dont mind if your actual request to open a position is above "3" or not just increase to any high value,so the EA must open position on any price the broker allowed.



ProfitDouble=false: if this is "true"/enable makes the EA to use martingale count on BuySellSeriesEA system, calling "Multiplier " value now which open position like 1,2,3,8,12,18lots etc it actually martingale lot count on the EA system. but be care and use if you understands or like martingales,which can be dangerous to you account or profitable.we dont use it,we keep it "false"/disabled , cause BuySellSeriesEA dont need it to make profit,its just an option for traders that need it.



magic_no= 1234: its a unique number that identifies positions the EA is opening







