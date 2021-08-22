Ichimoku trading system





Trading instrument: any

Timeframe: Any, but usually weekly and daily

Indicators: Ichimoku

Entry rules





Buy:

1. The price is above the Cloud and / or

2. Tenkan-sen line is above the Kijun-sen line and / or

3. The Chinkou Span line is above the price chart.

The position must be opened by executing the pending order. The order is placed at the upper point of the market extremum, which is formed after the price bounces down.





Sell:

1. The price is below the Cloud and / or

2. Tenkan-sen line is below Kijun-sen line and / or

3. The Chinkou Span line is below the price chart.

The position must be opened by executing the pending order. The order is placed below the bottom point of the market extremum, which is formed after the price bounces up.





Ichimoku trading system exit rules

1. The price touches the Tenkan-sen line, or

2. The price touches the Kijun-sen line, or

3. The price touches the border of the clouds, or

4. The price touches the first line of the Fibonacci fan. The Fibonacci fan is built from the extreme point of the market at the beginning of its movement up (or down) to the opposite extreme point of the current market, that is, from the bottom up along the movement (when buying). and from top to bottom movement (when selling). It is important not to confuse: the Fibonacci fan is built not from the point of entry into the market, but from the point of the beginning of a directional movement or trend (up or down). The Fibonacci fan line closest to the price serves as the exit level. And on this line you need to move the exit order.





Stop loss is set:

1. Under (above) the signal candle, or

2. Below (above) the nearest extreme of the market after a bounce, or

3. On the Tenkan-sen line, or

4. On the Kijun-sen line or

5. On the borders of the clouds.





Capital management: no more than 2% for one trading instrument.





Also, special attention is paid to Japanese candlestick patterns, channels, support and resistance levels, direction and correlation of current and "future" Clouds, Tenkan-sen line, Kijun-sen, Chinkou-Span, etc. by themselves, as well as by in relation to the price chart.

















You can also see our forex indicators and robots at the link https://www.mql5.com/en/users/master-mql4/seller