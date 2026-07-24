Buntu Copier Pro Guide

BuntuFx Copier Pro — Input Guide

BuntuFx Copier Pro is a Master and Slave trade copier for MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5. The Master publishes trading information, while the Slave receives and copies eligible trades.

Important: Master and Slave terminals must run on the same computer or VPS and must use exactly the same Channel name. MetaTrader 5 requires a hedging account.

1. Basic Setup

Master Settings

Setting Value Description Mode MASTER Runs the EA as the trade sender. Channel name BuntuFx Communication channel shared with the Slave. Panel true Displays the Master dashboard. Update speed (ms) 50 Updates Master trading data every 50 milliseconds.





Slave Settings

Setting Value Description Mode SLAVE Runs the EA as the trade receiver. Channel name BuntuFx Must match the Master Channel name exactly. Panel true Displays the Slave dashboard. Read speed (ms) 50 Reads Master data every 50 milliseconds. Slippage 30 Maximum execution deviation in broker points. Max retry 3 Maximum execution attempts after an error. Slave magic 0 A value of 0 creates an automatic magic number. Lot mode Multiplier Calculates the Slave lot from the Master lot. Multiplier / Fixed Lot Value 1.0 Copies the same lot size as the Master. Enable Mirror SL true Copies the Master Stop Loss. Enable Mirror TP true Copies the Master Take Profit. Enable partial close true Mirrors Master volume reductions. Disabled Close false Allows Slave trades to close when the Master closes them.

Note: Channel names are case-sensitive. For example, BuntuFx and buntufx are different channels.

2. General

Input Default Description Mode MASTER Selects Master or Slave operation. Channel name BuntuFx Shared communication name. It must match on both terminals. Panel true Shows or hides the dashboard. Copying continues when hidden.





3. Master

Input Default / Example Description Update speed (ms) 50 Controls how frequently the Master publishes trading updates. Include magic 123,456,789 Publishes only trades using the listed magic numbers. Empty means all. Exclude magic 999 Blocks trades using the listed magic numbers. Exclusion has priority. Include symbols EURUSD,XAUUSD Publishes only the listed Master symbols. Empty means all. Exclude symbols BTCUSD,ETHUSD Blocks the listed Master symbols.





4. Slave: Settings

Input Default Description Read speed (ms) 50 Controls how frequently the Slave reads Master data. Slippage 30 Maximum execution deviation in broker points. Max retry 3 Maximum attempts for opening, modifying, or closing trades. Master offline timeout 300 seconds Closes mapped inventory after an eligible Master outage. Use 0 to disable. Slave magic 0 Magic number for copied trades. A value of 0 creates an automatic number. Send original comment false Uses the original Master trade comment. Stop copy after clear false Stops copying after the current mapped basket is cleared. Copy existing master orders on start false Allows currently published Master orders to be copied when the Slave starts. Copy Loss only false Copies only Master market positions with negative floating profit. Trade direction BOTH Available options: BOTH, BUY ONLY, or SELL ONLY. Enable reverse order false Opens the opposite direction for eligible market trades. Enable Mirror SL true Copies the Master Stop Loss. Enable Mirror TP true Copies the Master Take Profit. Enable Async close true Uses persistent asynchronous close handling on MT5. Enable partial close true Copies Master volume reductions. Disabled Close false Prevents normal full closing when enabled.





5. Slave: Symbol Mapping & Filter

Input Example Description Suffix m Adds a broker suffix. Example: EURUSD becomes EURUSDm. Symbol map GOLD>XAUUSD Maps different Master and Slave broker symbol names. Include symbols EURUSD,XAUUSD Copies only the listed original Master symbols. Exclude symbols BTCUSD Blocks the listed original Master symbols.





6. Slave: Lot Management

Input Default / Example Description Lot mode Multiplier Selects Multiplier, Fixed Lot, Risk Percentage, or Lot Sequence. Multiplier / Fixed Lot Value 1.0 Used as the multiplier or fixed lot, depending on Lot mode. Risk % (required SL) 1.0 Calculates lot size from Slave equity and Stop Loss distance. Lot sequence 0.01, 0.02, 0.03 Custom lot sequence used in Sequence mode. Sequence end mode Keep last lot Repeats, keeps the last lot, or stops when the sequence ends. Min master lot 0 Rejects Master lots below the selected value. Zero disables the filter. Max master lot 0 Rejects Master lots above the selected value. Zero disables the filter. Min slave lot 0 Minimum calculated Slave lot. Zero disables the limit. Max slave lot 0 Maximum calculated Slave lot. Zero disables the limit.





Lot Mode Examples

Mode Example Result Multiplier Value 0.5, Master lot 0.20 Slave lot 0.10 Fixed Lot Value 0.05 Every copied trade uses 0.05 lot. Risk Percentage Risk 1% Lot is calculated from Slave equity and SL distance. Lot Sequence 0.01, 0.02, 0.03 Uses the configured lot sequence.





7. Slave: Comment Filter

Input Default / Example Description Enable Comment Filter false Enables filtering using the original Master comment. Include text GoldEA The comment must contain this text. Empty accepts all. Exclude text Recovery Rejects comments containing this text. Ignore case true Ignores uppercase and lowercase differences.





8. Slave: Drawdown Master Filter

Input Default Description Enable Drawdown Master Filter false Blocks new copying until Master drawdown reaches the selected trigger. Master DD mode Money value Uses account currency or percentage drawdown. Master DD trigger ($ or %) 0 Drawdown level required before copying starts. Include existing orders on trigger true Copies eligible existing Master trades when the trigger is reached. Reset triggered state when master orders clear false Resets the trigger cycle when Master inventory becomes empty.





9. Slave: Layers

Input Default / Example Description Enable Layers false Enables market-order layer filtering. Layer mode All Orders Counts Buy and Sell together or groups them by direction. Layer Sequences (0=all) 0 Examples: 3, 3+, 1,3,5, or 2,4+. Include previous layers on trigger true Allows previous layers when the configured group size is reached.





10. Slave: Virtual SL/TP

Input Default Description Virtual SL mode Disabled Selects disabled, account currency, or percentage protection. Virtual SL scope Per position Applies the Virtual SL per copied position or to the total basket. Virtual SL value ($ or %) 0 Loss threshold used by the selected Virtual SL mode. Virtual TP mode Disabled Selects disabled, account currency, or percentage profit target. Virtual TP scope Per position Applies the Virtual TP per copied position or to the total basket. Virtual TP value ($ or %) 0 Profit threshold used by the selected Virtual TP mode.

Virtual SL and TP are managed by the EA. The terminal, internet connection, AutoTrading, and EA must remain active.

11. Slave: Drawdown Gate

Input Default Description Enable DD gate false Blocks new copied trades when Slave drawdown reaches the limit. DD mode Money value Uses account currency or percentage drawdown. DD limit ($ or %) 0 Drawdown threshold used to block new copies.





12. Recommended Standard Configuration

Group Setting Recommended Value General Mode MASTER on Master / SLAVE on Slave General Channel name BuntuFx on both terminals Master Update speed 50 ms Slave Read speed 50 ms Slave Slippage 30 points Slave Max retry 3 Lot Management Lot mode Multiplier Lot Management Multiplier / Fixed Lot Value 1.0 Trade Management Mirror SL and TP Enabled Trade Management Partial close Enabled





13. Important Notes

Master and Slave must use exactly the same Channel name.

Both terminals must run on the same computer or VPS.

MetaTrader 5 requires a hedging account.

Enable AutoTrading or Algorithmic Trading on slaves terminals.

Use a unique Slave magic number for every independent Slave configuration.

Test Symbol map or Suffix when using different brokers.

Test the copier on demo accounts before live use.

Risk Warning:

A trade copier does not guarantee identical results between Master and Slave accounts. Differences may occur because of spread, slippage, latency, broker specifications, market gaps, margin requirements, and execution conditions.