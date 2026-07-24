Buntu Copier Pro Guide

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BuntuFx Copier Pro — Input Guide
BuntuFx Copier Pro is a Master and Slave trade copier for MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5. The Master publishes trading information, while the Slave receives and copies eligible trades.
Important: Master and Slave terminals must run on the same computer or VPS and must use exactly the same Channel name. MetaTrader 5 requires a hedging account.
1. Basic Setup
Master Settings
|Setting
|Value
|Description
|Mode
|MASTER
|Runs the EA as the trade sender.
|Channel name
|BuntuFx
|Communication channel shared with the Slave.
|Panel
|true
|Displays the Master dashboard.
|Update speed (ms)
|50
|Updates Master trading data every 50 milliseconds.
Slave Settings
|Setting
|Value
|Description
|Mode
|SLAVE
|Runs the EA as the trade receiver.
|Channel name
|BuntuFx
|Must match the Master Channel name exactly.
|Panel
|true
|Displays the Slave dashboard.
|Read speed (ms)
|50
|Reads Master data every 50 milliseconds.
|Slippage
|30
|Maximum execution deviation in broker points.
|Max retry
|3
|Maximum execution attempts after an error.
|Slave magic
|0
|A value of 0 creates an automatic magic number.
|Lot mode
|Multiplier
|Calculates the Slave lot from the Master lot.
|Multiplier / Fixed Lot Value
|1.0
|Copies the same lot size as the Master.
|Enable Mirror SL
|true
|Copies the Master Stop Loss.
|Enable Mirror TP
|true
|Copies the Master Take Profit.
|Enable partial close
|true
|Mirrors Master volume reductions.
|Disabled Close
|false
|Allows Slave trades to close when the Master closes them.
Note: Channel names are case-sensitive. For example, BuntuFx and buntufx are different channels.
2. General
|Input
|Default
|Description
|Mode
|MASTER
|Selects Master or Slave operation.
|Channel name
|BuntuFx
|Shared communication name. It must match on both terminals.
|Panel
|true
|Shows or hides the dashboard. Copying continues when hidden.
3. Master
|Input
|Default / Example
|Description
|Update speed (ms)
|50
|Controls how frequently the Master publishes trading updates.
|Include magic
|123,456,789
|Publishes only trades using the listed magic numbers. Empty means all.
|Exclude magic
|999
|Blocks trades using the listed magic numbers. Exclusion has priority.
|Include symbols
|EURUSD,XAUUSD
|Publishes only the listed Master symbols. Empty means all.
|Exclude symbols
|BTCUSD,ETHUSD
|Blocks the listed Master symbols.
4. Slave: Settings
|Input
|Default
|Description
|Read speed (ms)
|50
|Controls how frequently the Slave reads Master data.
|Slippage
|30
|Maximum execution deviation in broker points.
|Max retry
|3
|Maximum attempts for opening, modifying, or closing trades.
|Master offline timeout
|300 seconds
|Closes mapped inventory after an eligible Master outage. Use 0 to disable.
|Slave magic
|0
|Magic number for copied trades. A value of 0 creates an automatic number.
|Send original comment
|false
|Uses the original Master trade comment.
|Stop copy after clear
|false
|Stops copying after the current mapped basket is cleared.
|Copy existing master orders on start
|false
|Allows currently published Master orders to be copied when the Slave starts.
|Copy Loss only
|false
|Copies only Master market positions with negative floating profit.
|Trade direction
|BOTH
|Available options: BOTH, BUY ONLY, or SELL ONLY.
|Enable reverse order
|false
|Opens the opposite direction for eligible market trades.
|Enable Mirror SL
|true
|Copies the Master Stop Loss.
|Enable Mirror TP
|true
|Copies the Master Take Profit.
|Enable Async close
|true
|Uses persistent asynchronous close handling on MT5.
|Enable partial close
|true
|Copies Master volume reductions.
|Disabled Close
|false
|Prevents normal full closing when enabled.
5. Slave: Symbol Mapping & Filter
|Input
|Example
|Description
|Suffix
|m
|Adds a broker suffix. Example: EURUSD becomes EURUSDm.
|Symbol map
|GOLD>XAUUSD
|Maps different Master and Slave broker symbol names.
|Include symbols
|EURUSD,XAUUSD
|Copies only the listed original Master symbols.
|Exclude symbols
|BTCUSD
|Blocks the listed original Master symbols.
6. Slave: Lot Management
|Input
|Default / Example
|Description
|Lot mode
|Multiplier
|Selects Multiplier, Fixed Lot, Risk Percentage, or Lot Sequence.
|Multiplier / Fixed Lot Value
|1.0
|Used as the multiplier or fixed lot, depending on Lot mode.
|Risk % (required SL)
|1.0
|Calculates lot size from Slave equity and Stop Loss distance.
|Lot sequence
|0.01, 0.02, 0.03
|Custom lot sequence used in Sequence mode.
|Sequence end mode
|Keep last lot
|Repeats, keeps the last lot, or stops when the sequence ends.
|Min master lot
|0
|Rejects Master lots below the selected value. Zero disables the filter.
|Max master lot
|0
|Rejects Master lots above the selected value. Zero disables the filter.
|Min slave lot
|0
|Minimum calculated Slave lot. Zero disables the limit.
|Max slave lot
|0
|Maximum calculated Slave lot. Zero disables the limit.
Lot Mode Examples
|Mode
|Example
|Result
|Multiplier
|Value 0.5, Master lot 0.20
|Slave lot 0.10
|Fixed Lot
|Value 0.05
|Every copied trade uses 0.05 lot.
|Risk Percentage
|Risk 1%
|Lot is calculated from Slave equity and SL distance.
|Lot Sequence
|0.01, 0.02, 0.03
|Uses the configured lot sequence.
7. Slave: Comment Filter
|Input
|Default / Example
|Description
|Enable Comment Filter
|false
|Enables filtering using the original Master comment.
|Include text
|GoldEA
|The comment must contain this text. Empty accepts all.
|Exclude text
|Recovery
|Rejects comments containing this text.
|Ignore case
|true
|Ignores uppercase and lowercase differences.
8. Slave: Drawdown Master Filter
|Input
|Default
|Description
|Enable Drawdown Master Filter
|false
|Blocks new copying until Master drawdown reaches the selected trigger.
|Master DD mode
|Money value
|Uses account currency or percentage drawdown.
|Master DD trigger ($ or %)
|0
|Drawdown level required before copying starts.
|Include existing orders on trigger
|true
|Copies eligible existing Master trades when the trigger is reached.
|Reset triggered state when master orders clear
|false
|Resets the trigger cycle when Master inventory becomes empty.
9. Slave: Layers
|Input
|Default / Example
|Description
|Enable Layers
|false
|Enables market-order layer filtering.
|Layer mode
|All Orders
|Counts Buy and Sell together or groups them by direction.
|Layer Sequences (0=all)
|0
|Examples: 3, 3+, 1,3,5, or 2,4+.
|Include previous layers on trigger
|true
|Allows previous layers when the configured group size is reached.
10. Slave: Virtual SL/TP
|Input
|Default
|Description
|Virtual SL mode
|Disabled
|Selects disabled, account currency, or percentage protection.
|Virtual SL scope
|Per position
|Applies the Virtual SL per copied position or to the total basket.
|Virtual SL value ($ or %)
|0
|Loss threshold used by the selected Virtual SL mode.
|Virtual TP mode
|Disabled
|Selects disabled, account currency, or percentage profit target.
|Virtual TP scope
|Per position
|Applies the Virtual TP per copied position or to the total basket.
|Virtual TP value ($ or %)
|0
|Profit threshold used by the selected Virtual TP mode.
Virtual SL and TP are managed by the EA. The terminal, internet connection, AutoTrading, and EA must remain active.
11. Slave: Drawdown Gate
|Input
|Default
|Description
|Enable DD gate
|false
|Blocks new copied trades when Slave drawdown reaches the limit.
|DD mode
|Money value
|Uses account currency or percentage drawdown.
|DD limit ($ or %)
|0
|Drawdown threshold used to block new copies.
12. Recommended Standard Configuration
|Group
|Setting
|Recommended Value
|General
|Mode
|MASTER on Master / SLAVE on Slave
|General
|Channel name
|BuntuFx on both terminals
|Master
|Update speed
|50 ms
|Slave
|Read speed
|50 ms
|Slave
|Slippage
|30 points
|Slave
|Max retry
|3
|Lot Management
|Lot mode
|Multiplier
|Lot Management
|Multiplier / Fixed Lot Value
|1.0
|Trade Management
|Mirror SL and TP
|Enabled
|Trade Management
|Partial close
|Enabled
13. Important Notes
- Master and Slave must use exactly the same Channel name.
- Both terminals must run on the same computer or VPS.
- MetaTrader 5 requires a hedging account.
- Enable AutoTrading or Algorithmic Trading on slaves terminals.
- Use a unique Slave magic number for every independent Slave configuration.
- Test Symbol map or Suffix when using different brokers.
- Test the copier on demo accounts before live use.
Risk Warning:
A trade copier does not guarantee identical results between Master and Slave accounts. Differences may occur because of spread, slippage, latency, broker specifications, market gaps, margin requirements, and execution conditions.
A trade copier does not guarantee identical results between Master and Slave accounts. Differences may occur because of spread, slippage, latency, broker specifications, market gaps, margin requirements, and execution conditions.