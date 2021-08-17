Forecast for 08/18/2021 (GBPUSD)

Forecast for 08/18/2021 for the GBPUSD pair





Dear traders, let's make a small forecast for August 18 for the GBPUSD pair using our indicator + three standard indicators.





As you can see, the Forex Strength Meter shows a possible reversal of the buy trend. The same information is confirmed by two other indicators MACD and ST, as well as fractals. Therefore, if tomorrow the price breaks 1.37500, then there is a high probability that it will go to the next resistance line 1.37700





We will check and analyze the situation.





Link to our Forex Strength Meter indicator https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/69843







