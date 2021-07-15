Trading Algorithm: "GBPUSD, Level 3 Catching (lowered TP)"

225 PIPS

Trading algorithm "225 pips":

"GBPUSD: Catching movement at the 3rd level from SMA and outside BB" (lowered TP)

(Оригинал текста на русском языке)





Note:

The "225 pips" Expert Advisor combines and will continue to add its base many variations of trading robots working with Agreed Forex Levels



The "225 pips" Expert Advisor combines and will continue to add its base many variations of trading robots working with. This article describes one of the EA's trading algorithms.

About the trading algorithm



This algorithm completely copies the conditions for opening deals, as in the algorithm "GBPUSD: Catching movement at the 3rd level from SMA and outside BB". The only difference is that the take profit (TP) value has been decreased. TP = 75 pips.

This allows you to execute more trades, since from a movement of 225 pips, you need to trade only a third of the way, therefore, take profit is achieved faster and more often. Also, a decrease in TP by 3 times (from 225 pips) allows avoiding errors in the rate movements, since not always the movement of 225 pips is carried out completely.



An illustrative example of a trading week, when the algorithm with TP = 75 pips gave good results (the chart shows that not all 225 pips movements were fully traded):









As a result, the algorithm earned 375 pips, i.e. 37.5 pips. It is not enough :-) The purpose of the EA is to catch 10-20% of the global movement in the market per week (from 500 points and more). Therefore, the "225 pips" EA file will include several trading algorithms. It will only be necessary to change the settings of the input parameters for each individual robot / chart.





Algorithm settings

EA input parameters:





Agreed Forex Levels (currency pair)

Levels Step (pips)

Simple Moving Average

Bollinger Bands (0 - off)

Last Bars Movement (pips)

Lot % Enable (Fix lot = false, % of Equity = true)

Volume (Fix lot = x.xx, % of Equity = xx)

TakeProfit Shift (pips, from -225 to 225)

StopLoss for Buy(until 100 Levels)

StopLoss for Sell(until 100 Levels)

Open Order Level(until 10 Levels)

Magic number SetLevel=1.38805

LevelsStep=225

PeriodSMA=18

PeriodBB=37

LastBarsMove=450

LotPercentEnable=false

Vol=0.01

ShiftTP=-150

StopLvlBuy=10

StopLvlSell=10

OpenOrderLvl=2

Magic=21715













Algorithm examples





Other examples of trading weeks and successfully caught moves (Agreed Forex Levels) using the algorithm:







































225 PIPS





P.S. If you find a mistake or an incorrect phrase / word, please let me know (private message). I will correct the text. Thank you!