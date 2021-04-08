PipCounter PRO MT5(Full Settings Description)

General Settings

CORNER(Left/Right) : Choose which side of the screen to display the Indicator.

Show MarginLevel(%): Choose “true” to show Margin Level, “false” to hide it.

Show CandleTime Data: Choose “true” to show Next Bar Time remaining, “false” to hide it.

Show Total Profits_LINE: Choose “true” to show the Profit LINE, “false” to hide the entire line.

Show Total Profits(in Brackets): Choose “true” to show the Total Profits in Account Currency(in brackets), “false” to hide it leaving only the Total Percent% Profit.

Show Total Profits in USD(Crypto): Choose “true” to Convert Crypto Accounts Total Profit to USD eg. BTC account profit à USD profits. This allows you to see your crypto profit in USD while trading a Crypto broker, “false” shows default Account Currency. This may also work on Non-USD accounts à USD profits conversion depending on your broker. So test it out!!

Show Profits%(Individual Trades)+Lots : Choose “true” to show the current Profit Percent% per single trade + Lotsizes, “false” to hides both items.

Change Profit Decimals: Enter a number from 0-10. This shifts the decimal point of the Total Profits(in brackets). This allows you to correct the Total Profit decimal place for crypto pairs with about 8 decimal places and then switch back to USD or EUR with 2 decimal places.

Add Swap+Commissions(Total Profit): Choose “true” to Add Swap + Commissions to Total Profit calculations making it more accurate, “false” to ignore it.