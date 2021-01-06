December 2020 Results: NordFX's Most Successful Trader's Profit Exceeds $100,000
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December 2020 Results: NordFX's Most Successful Trader's Profit Exceeds $100,000

6 January 2021, 14:48
Sergey Ershov
Sergey Ershov
0
285

NordFX brokerage company has summed up the performance of its clients' trade transactions in December, last month of the past year 2020.

The highest profit in December was received by a client from China, account number 1345xxx. His profit exceeded the milestone of 100,000 and amounted to 107,654 USD. This impressive result was obtained mainly in transactions with the EUR/USD, GBP/USD currency pairs and gold (XAU/USD).

In second place is a trader from India (account number 1518xxx), whose profit amounted to just under 40 thousand dollars (39,506 USD), and was obtained through trading in many pairs, primarily GBP/USD and GBP/JPY, as well as operations with altcoin No.1, Ethereum (ETH/USD).

The third place in the December TOP-3 belongs to another Chinese trader (account No.1465xxx), with a result of 38,409 USD, who also made transactions with the British pound and gold, GBP/USD and XAU/USD.

The passive investment services:

- in CopyTrading in December, the Mak jemah signal (increase of 111.06% with a fairly serious maximum drawdown of 37.12%) attracted attention, as well as KennyFXPRO (an increase of 27.61% with a moderate drawdown of 6.65%);

- in the PAMM service, the results are more modest. Here the leader was the manager with the nickname The Owl Midnight Scalper, who showed an increase of 18.43% over the month. However, the drawdown here was significantly lower, only 2.39%, which can be attractive for investors who prefer stable income with a moderate degree of risk.

Among the IB partners, NordFX TOP-3 is as follows:

- the largest amount of commission, USD 8,425, was accrued to a partner from Sri Lanka, account No.1483xxx;

- next is a partner from India, account number 1491xxx, who received 5,991 USD;

- and finally, the top three in December 2020 is closed by another Indian partner, account No.1328ххх, who received $5,704 as a reward. 

https://nordfx.com/

Notice: These materials are not investment recommendations or guidelines for working in financial markets and are intended for informational purposes only. Trading in financial markets is risky and can result in a complete loss of deposited funds.

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