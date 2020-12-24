Test of the advisor "Hunter bot PriceLines Extra" version 3.02 on a demo account (February-May 2020)

The results of testing the EA on a demo account for four months

Broker: Weltrade

Trading conditions:



Trading three pairs: GBPJPY.

Starting balance: $ 1000

Leverage: 1: 100

Risk per trade: 0.1%

Monitoring start: 21-02-2020





Test results of the advisor Hunter_bot_PriceLines_Extra version v3.02

Description:

Statistics:

Balance change:

Profit for February:

Profit for March:





Profit for April:

Profit for May:

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