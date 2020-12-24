Test of the advisor "Hunter bot PriceLines Extra" version 3.02 on a demo account (February-May 2020)
Statistics

Test of the advisor "Hunter bot PriceLines Extra" version 3.02 on a demo account (February-May 2020)

24 December 2020, 09:37
Aleh Sasonka
Aleh Sasonka
0
376

The results of testing the EA on a demo account for four months

Broker: Weltrade

Trading conditions:

  • Trading three pairs: GBPJPY.
  • Starting balance: $ 1000
  • Leverage: 1: 100
  • Risk per trade: 0.1%
  • Monitoring start: 21-02-2020


Test results of the advisor Hunter_bot_PriceLines_Extra version v3.02

Description:

Результаты теста советника Hunter_bot_PriceLines_Extra версии v3.02 - настройки

Statistics:

Результаты теста советника Hunter_bot_PriceLines_Extra версии v3.02 - статистика

Balance change:

Результаты теста советника Hunter_bot_PriceLines_Extra версии v3.02 - баланс

Profit for February:

Результаты теста советника Hunter_bot_PriceLines_Extra версии v3.02 - февраль

Profit for March:

Результаты теста советника Hunter_bot_PriceLines_Extra версии v3.02 - март 2020

Profit for April:

Результаты теста советника Hunter_bot_PriceLines_Extra версии v3.02 - апрель 2020

Profit for May:

Результаты теста советника Hunter_bot_PriceLines_Extra версии v3.02 - май 2020

Choose a broker and trading conditions with the minimum spread and use rebate (a refund of the spread).

Familiarize yourself with the terms of the spread can return to this page.

Compare brokers in terms of return can be spread on this page.

#expert advisor, test, EA, robot, #scalping