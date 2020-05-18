EUR/USD THE WEEK AHEAD

This week on the EUR/USD currency pair we might expect the price to follow the support level of 1.0800 from february 28th and april 06th, if the price keeps boucing over this level, we might see the pair looking ahead for a resistance at the level of 1.0970 from april 15th and may 4th. On the other hand, if we see the price breaking down the 1.0800 level, we should expect the price to look ahead for the next support at 1.0775 from april 27th. #trading #tradingview #tradingsystem #forexmarket #stocktrading #onlineinvesting #business