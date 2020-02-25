(25 February 2020)DAILY MARKET BRIEF 2: WTI could fall further as big banks lower growth expectations.

The euro recovered past 1.0860 against the US dollar as German GDP is expected to confirm a 0.2% growth in the fourth quarter versus 0.0% expected by analysts. An encouraging data could further fuel recovery in single currency against a softening US dollar. But any disappointment should limit the upside potential.



Cable remains offered near 1.2940. Recovery in oil and commodity prices and a cheaper Sterling may help the FTSE 100 gaining some field above the 7200p level on Tuesday, following a 3.34% drop in the energy-heavy index on Monday.

In the US, the Richmond Fed manufacturing index could hint at a slowdown in February activity. Any positive surprise, as we have seen in other states last month, could put a floor under the US dollar’s downside correction and give a positive spin to the greenback, while a soft read should send the US dollar index below the 99 level and encourage a further recovery in euro and pound.



By Ipek Ozkardeskaya