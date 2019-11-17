Quantitative Trading - How to Build Your Own Algorithmic Trading Business - by Ernest P. Chan

2008, 208 pages, by Ernie P. Chan.

From the Inside Flap: “Whether you’re an independent “retail” trader looking to start your own quantitative trading business or an individual who aspires to work as a quantitative trader at a major financial institution, this practical guide contains the information you need to succeed.”

Is it all true? Well no at all. This book is for beginners in the field only. And even for beginners, the material is very shallow. Again, Wiley publishers, as I call, the Hanna-Barbera of financial books, once again did a quick-buck book for the financial market. Ok, it is a book published back in 2008, but even for that publishing date, with only 200 pages would not be totally good AND deep. As of today, its price is USD 39,00, so you can dig this information for free on several websites by searching the web.

If you are a beginner, have the money to spend and want a quick read about the subject, well, go for it!

#ItIsYourCall