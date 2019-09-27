(27 September 2019) DAILY MARKET BRIEF 1：Meandering Trading





Markets are mixed with clear drivers lacking. S&P 500 rebounded marginally on positive trade news. Yet Asian trading has been more tentative. Thursday Chinas top diplomat stated that China was willing to purchase additional US products and trade discussion would yields results. However, news that profits of Chinese major industrial firms fell a worrying -2.0% m/m (following 2.6% rise in July). The follow-through into equities are slight but set a pessimistic tone. USD continued to dominate FX trading despite US yields softer. Over the weekend Hong Kong is bracing for amplification of pro-democracy protests ahead of the 70th anniversary of the founding of the People Republic on Tuesday. Despite the healthy fundamentals, Hang Seng continued to be sold on risk concerns. We would tread carefully around HKD and Hong Kong assets given the growing event risks. On the docket, in the US Core durable goods will further come under pressure as a clear downward trend is set to begin. US core PCE deflation will likely test 2.0% y/y in 4Q which could limit the fed's ability to adjust monetary policy. In Mexico, following the clear trend in EM central banks, Banxico is expected to cut the Main Rate 25bp to 7.75% while maintaining the dovish tone.



By Peter Rosenstreich