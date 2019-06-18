SIGNAL TRADING REPORT FOR 18.06.2019
Analytics & Forecasts

SIGNAL TRADING REPORT FOR 18.06.2019

18 June 2019, 17:06
Roman Vashchilin
Roman Vashchilin
0
192

Welcome to my report on the signal!

Here is the report for several trading days. All transactions are done by the robot, under my control.

Signal Statistics 18.06.2019

Signal: Link


General information 18.06.2019


Transaction Report 18.06.2019


An adviser who trades on a signall

Advisor: Link

#news, Trading, #technical analysis, EUR/USD, Trend, brokers, Trading Strategy, signals