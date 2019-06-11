GBPUSD sees price reversal with eyes on the upside in the days ahead. Support lies at 1.2700 as it looks for more weakness. Below that level will turn attention to the 1.2650 level. Further down, support comes in at the 1.2600 level where a break will turn focus to the 1.2550 level. Further down, support lies at the 1.2500 level. On the upside, resistance stands at the 1.2750 with a turn above here allowing for additional strength to build up towards the 1.2800 level. Further out, resistance stands at the 1.2850 level followed by the 1.2900 level. On the whole, GBPUSD sees price reversal with eyes on the upside.



